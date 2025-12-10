Offered by

Palmer Woods Manor Association

About the memberships

Palmer Woods Manor Association Committees

Beautification Committee
Free

No expiration

Help us maintain the entrance Mounds.

Communications Committee
Free

No expiration

Join us to help us make sure everyone is in the know about the Manor.

Hospitality Committee
Free

No expiration

We gather our creative forces each year for two cornerstone celebrations: Christmas and Summer. Join our planning group to help shape these moments and other community events that brighten our neighborhood all year long.

We also stay attentive to the heartbeat of our community. Please help us welcome new neighbors, support families experiencing loss, and share updates so we can keep everyone connected and cared for.

Add a donation for Palmer Woods Manor Association

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