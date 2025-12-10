Palmer Woods Manor Association Committees

About the memberships
No expiration
Help us maintain the entrance Mounds.
No expiration
Join us to help us make sure everyone is in the know about the Manor.
No expiration
We gather our creative forces each year for two cornerstone celebrations: Christmas and Summer. Join our planning group to help shape these moments and other community events that brighten our neighborhood all year long.
We also stay attentive to the heartbeat of our community. Please help us welcome new neighbors, support families experiencing loss, and share updates so we can keep everyone connected and cared for.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!