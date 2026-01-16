Province 30 - Phi Mu Alpha Sinfonia Fraternity of America

Palmetto Sinfonian Membership

Palmetto Sinfonian
$18.98

Renews monthly

Receives Annual Sticker, Thank you graphic at Province Workshop, subscription to Palmetto Sinfonian Semesterly Newsletter

Alma Mater
$40

Renews monthly

$10 of each monthly donation goes to the Province 30 chapter of your choice. Receives Annual Sticker, Thank you graphic at Province Workshop, subscription to Palmetto Sinfonian Semesterly Newsletter.

True Sinfonian
$50

Renews monthly

Complimentary ticket to Annual Province Workshop, $10 of each monthly donation goes to the Province 30 chapter of your choice. Receives Annual Sticker, Thank you graphic at Province Workshop, subscription to Palmetto Sinfonian Semesterly Newsletter.

Candlelighter
Pay what you can

Renews monthly

For brothers who have graduated from Spring 2025 - Spring 2026. Receive an Annual Sticker, Thank you graphic at Province Workshop, subscription to the Palmetto Sinfonian Semesterly Newsletter.

