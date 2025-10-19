Youth Athletic Recreational Development

Offered by

Youth Athletic Recreational Development

About this shop

Palouse Cougars Player Fees - Winter 2025-26

1st Player Registration item
1st Player Registration
$550

Standard registration fee for the first player from a family. If you are only registering one player, please select this ticket.

2nd Player Registration item
2nd Player Registration
$450

Discounted fee for the second player from the same family. This rate is only valid when one "1st Player Registration" is also in your cart.

3rd Player Registration item
3rd Player Registration
$350

Discounted fee for the third player from the same family. This rate is only valid when the "1st" and "2nd" player registrations are also in your cart.

4th Player Registration item
4th Player Registration
$250

Discounted fee for the fourth (and any additional) players. This rate is only valid when the "1st", "2nd", and "3rd" player registration are also in your cart.

Add a donation for Youth Athletic Recreational Development

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!