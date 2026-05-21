Pamana Sponsorship Levels

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About this event
• Sponsor acknowledgement in pre-performance slideshow
• Logo feature in digital playbill with link to you homepage
• Sponsor acknowledgement in pre-performance slideshow
• Logo feature in digital playbill with link to you homepage
• Sponsor acknowledgement in pre-performance slideshow
• Logo feature in digital playbill with link to you homepage
• Your logo on CFCA website page
• Sponsor acknowledgement in pre-performance slideshow
• Logo feature in digital playbill with link to you homepage
• Your logo on CFCA website page
• Custom sponsor artwork featured in digital playbills
• Sponsor acknowledgement in pre-performance slideshow
• Logo feature in digital playbill with link to you homepage
• Your logo on CFCA website page
• Custom sponsor artwork featured in digital playbills
• Custom sponsor recognition on social media (CFCA, FB, and IG)
• Sponsor acknowledgement in pre-performance slideshow
• Logo feature in digital playbill with link to you homepage
• Your logo on CFCA website page
• Custom sponsor artwork featured in digital playbills
• Custom sponsor recognition on social media (CFCA, FB, and IG)
• Recognition on the CFCA’s website footer with link to your business hompage
• Sponsorship recognized in press releases, media, and communications
• On-stage announcement at the event
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