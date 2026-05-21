Hosted by

Charlottesville Filipino Cultural Association

About this event

Pamana Sponsorship Levels

Bronze Circle
$250

• Sponsor acknowledgement in pre-performance slideshow

• Logo feature in digital playbill with link to you homepage

Silver Circle
$500

• Sponsor acknowledgement in pre-performance slideshow

• Logo feature in digital playbill with link to you homepage

Gold Circle
$1,000

• Sponsor acknowledgement in pre-performance slideshow

• Logo feature in digital playbill with link to you homepage

• Your logo on CFCA website page

Platinum Cirlce
$2,500

• Sponsor acknowledgement in pre-performance slideshow

• Logo feature in digital playbill with link to you homepage

• Your logo on CFCA website page

• Custom sponsor artwork featured in digital playbills

Shaphire Circle
$5,000

• Sponsor acknowledgement in pre-performance slideshow

• Logo feature in digital playbill with link to you homepage

• Your logo on CFCA website page

• Custom sponsor artwork featured in digital playbills

• Custom sponsor recognition on social media (CFCA, FB, and IG)

Diamond Circle
$10,000

• Sponsor acknowledgement in pre-performance slideshow

• Logo feature in digital playbill with link to you homepage

• Your logo on CFCA website page

• Custom sponsor artwork featured in digital playbills

• Custom sponsor recognition on social media (CFCA, FB, and IG)

• Recognition on the CFCA’s website footer with link to your business hompage

• Sponsorship recognized in press releases, media, and communications

• On-stage announcement at the event

Add a donation for Charlottesville Filipino Cultural Association

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