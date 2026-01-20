PAMET USA 20th Biennial National Conference and 38th Founding Anniversary

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About this event
Full registration gives you great food, valuable CE credits, and a whole night of fun — everything you need to learn, connect, and enjoy yourself.
Available from June 16 to July 15, 2026.
On‑site and last‑minute tickets are available — we’d love to have you join us. If you’re deciding late, no worries… you’re still welcome to be part of the fun.
Students, H1B visa holders, and First‑Time Attendees — jump in and enjoy our special rate created just for you.
Available from June 16 to July 15, 2026.
July 31, 2026
Enjoy a lively evening as your ka‑lab showcase their talents, plus the exciting Mr. & Ms. PAMET competition — a fun, energetic night you won’t want to miss.
August 1, 2026
An elegant evening of celebration, connection, and community as we induct our new leaders and come together as we race toward the future and drive innovation in laboratory medicine here in Indianapolis. Agtutunos tayo iti ragsak ken panagkaykaysa—a memorable night that brings our PAMET family even closer.
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