Philippine Association Of Medical Technology Indiana Chapter

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Philippine Association Of Medical Technology Indiana Chapter

About this event

PAMET USA 20th Biennial National Conference and 38th Founding Anniversary

8787 Keystone Crossing

Indianapolis, IN 46240, USA

Professional/PAMET Member
$250
Available until Jun 15

Full registration gives you great food, valuable CE credits, and a whole night of fun — everything you need to learn, connect, and enjoy yourself.

Regular Admission/ Professional/Member
$300

Available from June 16 to July 15, 2026.

On-site/Late
$350

On‑site and last‑minute tickets are available — we’d love to have you join us. If you’re deciding late, no worries… you’re still welcome to be part of the fun.

Student/H1B/First Time Attendees
$200
Available until Jun 15

Students, H1B visa holders, and First‑Time Attendees — jump in and enjoy our special rate created just for you.

Student/H1B/First Time Attendees
$225

Available from June 16 to July 15, 2026.

Fun Night Only
$100

July 31, 2026

Enjoy a lively evening as your ka‑lab showcase their talents, plus the exciting Mr. & Ms. PAMET competition — a fun, energetic night you won’t want to miss.

Gala Night
$100

August 1, 2026

An elegant evening of celebration, connection, and community as we induct our new leaders and come together as we race toward the future and drive innovation in laboratory medicine here in Indianapolis. Agtutunos tayo iti ragsak ken panagkaykaysa—a memorable night that brings our PAMET family even closer.

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