PAMET-USA, Inc. 20th National Executive Board Meeting and 37th Founding Anniversary

We're thrilled to celebrate EBM's key moments in the upcoming edition of PARANGAL, set for distribution in December 2025. To make this edition even more special, we invite you to submit your photograph and message by July 31, 2025. Your support and generosity mean everything to us, and we truly appreciate your contributions. Thank you for being part of this incredible journey! Click this link for the form:https://drive.google.com/file/d/1BNzIe87QSouNCo-scY9Nc7CR3LqONdPI/view?usp=sharing

We're thrilled to celebrate EBM's key moments in the upcoming edition of PARANGAL, set for distribution in December 2025. To make this edition even more special, we invite you to submit your photograph and message by July 31, 2025. Your support and generosity mean everything to us, and we truly appreciate your contributions. Thank you for being part of this incredible journey! Click this link for the form:https://drive.google.com/file/d/1BNzIe87QSouNCo-scY9Nc7CR3LqONdPI/view?usp=sharing

seeMoreDetailsMobile