PCA Mariners Outfitters

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Ensure your students look their best with our School Uniform Essential Tees, designed for comfort, durability, and a polished school look. These tees are crafted from high-quality, breathable 100% cotton to keep students comfortable throughout their busy school day. Featuring PCA’s school’s logo or text, they create a sense of unity and pride.
* if adding a plus size to cart please add the $3 plus size listing
Ensure your students look their best with our School Uniform Essential Tees, designed for comfort, durability, and a polished school look. These Plus Size tees are crafted from high-quality, breathable 100% cotton to keep students comfortable throughout their busy school day. Featuring PCA’s school’s logo or text, they create a sense of unity and pride
Ensure your students look their best with our School Uniform Essential Long Sleeve Tees, designed for comfort, durability, and a polished school look. These tees are crafted from high-quality, breathable 100% cotton to keep students comfortable throughout their busy school day. Featuring PCA’s school’s logo or text, they create a sense of unity and pride.
Ensure your students look their best with our School Uniform Essential Long Sleeve Tees, designed for comfort, durability, and a polished school look. These tees are crafted from high-quality, breathable 100% cotton to keep students comfortable throughout their busy school day. Featuring PCA’s school’s logo or text, they create a sense of unity and pride.
Ensure your students look their best with our School Uniform Pullover Sweatshirts, designed for comfort, durability, and a polished school look. These tees are crafted from high-quality, breathable 100% cotton to keep students comfortable throughout their busy school day. Featuring PCA’s school’s logo or text, they create a sense of unity and pride.
*please be aware - Gildan brand does not offer a light blue. We are substituting Hanes Brand. See size chart (they do run slightly smaller)
Ensure your students look their best with our School Uniform Pullover Sweatshirts, designed for comfort, durability, and a polished school look. These tees are crafted from high-quality, breathable 100% cotton to keep students comfortable throughout their busy school day. Featuring PCA’s school’s logo or text, they create a sense of unity and pride.
Ensure your students look their best with our School Uniform Pullover Sweatshirts, designed for comfort, durability, and a polished school look. These tees are crafted from high-quality, breathable 100% cotton to keep students comfortable throughout their busy school day. Featuring PCA’s school’s logo or text, they create a sense of unity and pride.
Ensure your students look their best with our School Uniform Pullover Hoodies, designed for comfort, durability, and a polished school look. These tees are crafted from high-quality, breathable 100% cotton to keep students comfortable throughout their busy school day. Featuring PCA’s school’s logo or text, they create a sense of unity and pride.
Ensure your students look their best with our School Uniform Pullover Hoodies, designed for comfort, durability, and a polished school look. These tees are crafted from high-quality, breathable 100% cotton to keep students comfortable throughout their busy school day. Featuring PCA’s school’s logo or text, they create a sense of unity and pride.
Elevate your school uniform experience with PCA’s Anchor Collection! Designed for comfort, durability, and style, these uniforms feature our signature anchor graphic, creating a stylish look for students. Available in multiple sizes, styles, and colors, the Anchor Collection ensures every student can find the perfect fit. These tees and sweatshirts are crafted from high-quality, breathable 100% cotton built to withstand the rigors of daily school life while maintaining a sharp appearance. Choose the Anchor Collection for a comfortable and stylish school uniform solution.
*PLEASE NOTE - THESE ARE NOT AVAILABLE IN TODDLER SIZES.
* please add the $3 listing for each plus size item purchased
* please note toddler sizes are available but color may be slightly different than shown.
Elevate your school uniform experience with PCA’s Anchor Collection! Designed for comfort, durability, and style, these uniforms feature our signature anchor graphic, creating a stylish look for students. Available in multiple sizes, styles, and colors, the Anchor Collection ensures every student can find the perfect fit. These tees and sweatshirts are crafted from high-quality, breathable 100% cotton built to withstand the rigors of daily school life while maintaining a sharp appearance. PCA LOGO on front left chest and stylish ancho design on back of sweatshirt. Choose the Anchor Collection for a comfortable and stylish school uniform solution.
Elevate your school uniform experience with PCA’s Anchor Collection! Designed for comfort, durability, and style, these uniforms feature our signature anchor graphic, creating a stylish look for students. Available in multiple sizes, styles, and colors, the Anchor Collection ensures every student can find the perfect fit. These tees and sweatshirts are crafted from high-quality, breathable 100% cotton built to withstand the rigors of daily school life while maintaining a sharp appearance. Choose the Anchor Collection for a comfortable and stylish school uniform solution.
Elevate your school uniform experience with PCA’s Anchor Collection! Designed for comfort, durability, and style, these uniforms feature our signature anchor graphic, creating a stylish look for students. Available in multiple sizes, styles, and colors, the Anchor Collection ensures every student can find the perfect fit. These tees and sweatshirts are crafted from high-quality, breathable 100% cotton built to withstand the rigors of daily school life while maintaining a sharp appearance. PCA LOGO on front left chest and stylish ancho design on back of sweatshirt. Choose the Anchor Collection for a comfortable and stylish school uniform solution
* youth hoodies do not come in Tan
Elevate your school uniform experience with PCA’s Anchor Collection! Designed for comfort, durability, and style, these uniforms feature our signature anchor graphic, creating a stylish look for students. Available in multiple sizes, styles, and colors, the Anchor Collection ensures every student can find the perfect fit. These tees and sweatshirts are crafted from high-quality, breathable 100% cotton built to withstand the rigors of daily school life while maintaining a sharp appearance. PCA LOGO on front left chest and stylish ancho design on back of sweatshirt. Choose the Anchor Collection for a
Please add this $3 charge if instructed in listing.
This applies to Anchor Item Products.
If you have any questions please email us at
[email protected]
100% Heavy Canvas Bag Size: 15" wide & 16" Height
Blessed Christian T-Shirt — Youth Sizes
Embrace your faith in bold style with our Blessed tee, designed to uplift and inspire. Featuring a striking white cross surrounded by the word “blessed” in varied fonts and directions, this shirt radiates the message of grace from every angle. The eye-catching typography layered across a durable Gildan Heavy Cotton black tee creates a powerful visual reminder of spiritual strength and gratitude.
🕊️ Wear it proudly on Fridays at both PCA campuses — a perfect blend of meaningful expression and school tradition.
• Material: Gildan Heavy Cotton (100% preshrunk cotton)
• Color: Black
• Design: Central white cross surrounded by “blessed” in assorted fonts
• Sizes: Youth & Adult
• Wear Day: Fridays at PCA
Blessed” Christian T-Shirt — Adult Sizes
Embrace your faith in bold style with our Blessed tee, designed to uplift and inspire. Featuring a striking white cross surrounded by the word “blessed” in varied fonts and directions, this shirt radiates the message of grace from every angle. The eye-catching typography layered across a durable Gildan Heavy Cotton black tee creates a powerful visual reminder of spiritual strength and gratitude.
🕊️ Wear it proudly on Fridays at both PCA campuses — a perfect blend of meaningful expression and school tradition.
• Material: Gildan Heavy Cotton (100% preshrunk cotton)
• Color: Black
• Design: Central white cross surrounded by “blessed” in assorted fonts
• Sizes: Youth & Adult
• Wear Day: Fridays at PCA
⚓ “Anchored In Faith” Tee — Youth Sizes
Grounded in hope and guided by grace, our Anchored in Faith shirt features a bold anchor graphic symbolizing steadfast belief and spiritual strength. Printed on a durable Gildan Heavy Cotton black tee, it’s designed for everyday comfort with a timeless message.
Perfect for Fridays at both PCA campuses, this shirt invites students and staff to wear their values with pride — whether heading to class, chapel, or weekend fellowship.
• Material: Gildan Heavy Cotton (100% preshrunk cotton)
• Color: Black
• Design: Anchor graphic, symbolizing faith and stability
• Sizes: Youth
• Wear Day: Fridays at PCA (Upper & Lower School)
These wristbands are a great way to show your school spirit.
Long-term use
Made from soft, comfortable silicone
Youth Sizes are SOLD OUT
⚓ “Anchored In Faith” Tee — ADULT Sizes
Grounded in hope and guided by grace, our Anchored in Faith shirt features a bold anchor graphic symbolizing steadfast belief and spiritual strength. Printed on a durable Gildan Heavy Cotton black tee, it’s designed for everyday comfort with a timeless message.
Perfect for Fridays at both PCA campuses, this shirt invites students and staff to wear their values with pride — whether heading to class, chapel, or weekend fellowship.
• Material: Gildan Heavy Cotton (100% preshrunk cotton)
• Color: Black
• Design: Anchor graphic, symbolizing faith and stability
• Sizes: Youth
• Wear Day: Fridays at PCA (Upper & Lower School)
🩵 “Be the Light” Inspirational Tee
Shine bright in this uplifting blue t-shirt featuring five radiant light bulbs and the empowering message “BE THE LIGHT” above a handwritten-style “Matthew 5.” Whether you’re channeling positivity or making a statement of faith, this soft and versatile tee is perfect for everyday wear.
📏 Adult sizes: Medium–XL
⚡ Limited availability – grab yours while supplies last!
* Christian T-shirts can be worn on Fridays at both campuses
⚾🏈 Youth Vintage Sports Tees – Soft, Comfy, and Full of Heart
Let your little athletes wear their joy with these vintage-style youth t-shirts, designed to inspire both on and off the field. Each shirt features a classic sports graphic—baseball or football—paired with the uplifting quote:
“Let the field be joyful and all that is in it.”
🧒 Youth Sizes
💲 $16.00 each
🧵 100% Polyester – Soft & Comfy
🎨 Printed Vintage Style Design
Whether they’re cheering from the sidelines or chasing dreams on the field, these tees are a reminder to play with purpose and celebrate every moment. Ideal for game days, school spirit, or everyday wear with a message that sticks.
Mariners Long-Sleeve Tee
Show your team pride in style with this sleek, performance-ready long-sleeve shirt featuring the bold vertical Mariners design. Lightweight and breathable, it’s built for comfort whether you’re cheering from the sidelines or staying active outdoors. We have limited stock available as we are doing these as a trail.
• 🧵 Fabric:100% polyester for a smooth, soft feel
• 💧 Performance: Moisture-management technology keeps you cool and dry
• ☀️ Protection: Built-in UV protection rated 15–39 for added sun safety
• 👕 Details: Self-fabric collar and tear-away label for a clean, tag-free fit
• 📏 Fit: See Size Info In Picture. True to size with a modern athletic cut
Ideal for school spirit days, team events, or Fridays at both campuses. This shirt blends comfort, durability, and bold style in one winning look.
🧢 PCA Classic Trucker Snapback – Navy & White
Elevate your everyday look with this structured, six-panel trucker PCA hat in timeless navy and white. PCA is done in a classic PUFF style to enhance the design. Designed for comfort and durability, it features a breathable white mesh back and a mid-profile fit that suits a wide range of styles.
Key Features:
• 🔹 Fabric: 74/26 polyester/cotton blend for a soft yet sturdy feel
• 🔹 Fit: Structured, six-panel design with a mid-profile crown
• 🔹 Visor: Signature Permacurv® visor holds its shape with a clean curve
• 🔹 Back: White mesh panels for ventilation and all-day wearability
• 🔹 Closure: Adjustable plastic snapback for a custom fit
🌀 Mariners School Spirit Tee
Show off your pride in style with this vibrant light blue t-shirt, bursting with school spirit! The playful graphic features a bold letter P, a nautical anchor, and the proud name MARINERS front and center. A cheerful foam finger marked “#1”, a festive bow, and scattered stars add a fun, energetic vibe—perfect for pep rallies, game days, or everyday pride. Whether you’re cheering from the stands or representing in the halls, this tee makes it clear: you’re part of something special.
PCA Navy/Gray Sportsman 12” Color Blocked Cuffed Beanie
Stay cozy and stylish with this classic cuffed beanie featuring a bold color-blocked design. The soft knit construction offers warmth and comfort, while the contrasting cuff adds a pop of personality—perfect for chilly market mornings or casual winter outings. Great for sporting events and cold mornings.
Product Highlights:
• 🔹 Material: Soft acrylic knit for warmth and durability
• 🔹 Design: Two-tone color block with a light gray crown and deep navy cuff
• 🔹 Fit: 12” length with a snug, fold-over cuff for adjustable coverage
• 🔹 Style: Embroidered “PCA” logo is a PUFF design which adds a sporty, polished touch
• 🔹 Versatility: Great for layering with jackets, hoodies, or vendor gear
🌟 “Shine Bright for Jesus” Neon Youth Tee
Let your light shine—boldly and brightly! These eye-catching Gildan youth tees come in two radiant colors: neon pink and neon green, perfect for kids who love to stand out while sharing their faith. The front features a vibrant light bulb graphic with rays of inspiration, paired with the uplifting message:
“Shine Bright for Jesus – Matthew 5:16”
With playful pops of color and a cross tucked into the word “JESUS,” this shirt is both fun and meaningful. Whether it’s for church events, youth group, or everyday encouragement, these tees are a joyful way to wear your light.
3/4 Sleeve Raglan Shirt – PCA
This classic 3/4-length sleeve raglan is an everyday favorite with a sporty, timeless look. Made from 100% cotton, it’s soft, breathable, and comfortable enough for all-day wear. Features navy sleeves paired with a coordinating navy PCA logo on a light heather gray body for a crisp, school-proud finish. Durable, easy to style, and perfect for spirit wear, casual days, or layering year-round.
Details:
• 3/4 length raglan sleeves
• Navy sleeves with navy PCA design
• 100% cotton
• Soft, breathable, and comfortable
• Unisex fit
Size Info
XS- chest 14" across X 18 1/2 long
Small - 14 3/4" acress X 19 1/2 long
Med - 15 1/2" across X 20 1/2 long
Large - 16 1/2" across X 22" long
Ensure your students look their best with our School Uniform Essential Tees, designed for comfort, durability, and a polished school look. These tees are crafted from high-quality, breathable 100% cotton to keep students comfortable throughout their busy school day. Featuring PCA’s school’s logo embroidered on left chest.
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