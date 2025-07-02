PCA Mariners Outfitters

Elevate your school uniform experience with PCA’s Anchor Collection! Designed for comfort, durability, and style, these uniforms feature our signature anchor graphic, creating a stylish look for students. Available in multiple sizes, styles, and colors, the Anchor Collection ensures every student can find the perfect fit. These tees and sweatshirts are crafted from high-quality, breathable 100% cotton built to withstand the rigors of daily school life while maintaining a sharp appearance. Choose the Anchor Collection for a comfortable and stylish school uniform solution.

*PLEASE NOTE - THESE ARE NOT AVAILABLE IN TODDLER SIZES.

* please add the $3 listing for each plus size item purchased

* please note toddler sizes are available but color may be slightly different than shown.