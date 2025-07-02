Pamlico Christian Academy

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Pamlico Christian Academy

About this shop

PCA Mariners Outfitters

PCA Short Sleeve Shirt - Youth & Adult item
PCA Short Sleeve Shirt - Youth & Adult item
PCA Short Sleeve Shirt - Youth & Adult item
PCA Short Sleeve Shirt - Youth & Adult
$12

Ensure your students look their best with our School Uniform Essential Tees, designed for comfort, durability, and a polished school look. These tees are crafted from high-quality, breathable 100% cotton to keep students comfortable throughout their busy school day. Featuring PCA’s school’s logo or text, they create a sense of unity and pride.

* if adding a plus size to cart please add the $3 plus size listing

PLUS SIZE T- SHIRT item
PLUS SIZE T- SHIRT
$15

Ensure your students look their best with our School Uniform Essential Tees, designed for comfort, durability, and a polished school look. These Plus Size tees are crafted from high-quality, breathable 100% cotton to keep students comfortable throughout their busy school day. Featuring PCA’s school’s logo or text, they create a sense of unity and pride

PCA long Sleeve- Youth item
PCA long Sleeve- Youth item
PCA long Sleeve- Youth
$14

Ensure your students look their best with our School Uniform Essential Long Sleeve Tees, designed for comfort, durability, and a polished school look. These tees are crafted from high-quality, breathable 100% cotton to keep students comfortable throughout their busy school day. Featuring PCA’s school’s logo or text, they create a sense of unity and pride.

PCA Long Sleeve - Adult item
PCA Long Sleeve - Adult item
PCA Long Sleeve - Adult
$16

Ensure your students look their best with our School Uniform Essential Long Sleeve Tees, designed for comfort, durability, and a polished school look. These tees are crafted from high-quality, breathable 100% cotton to keep students comfortable throughout their busy school day. Featuring PCA’s school’s logo or text, they create a sense of unity and pride.

PCA Crewneck Sweatshirt- YOUTH item
PCA Crewneck Sweatshirt- YOUTH item
PCA Crewneck Sweatshirt- YOUTH item
PCA Crewneck Sweatshirt- YOUTH
$17

Ensure your students look their best with our School Uniform Pullover Sweatshirts, designed for comfort, durability, and a polished school look. These tees are crafted from high-quality, breathable 100% cotton to keep students comfortable throughout their busy school day. Featuring PCA’s school’s logo or text, they create a sense of unity and pride.

*please be aware - Gildan brand does not offer a light blue. We are substituting Hanes Brand. See size chart (they do run slightly smaller)

PCA Crewneck Sweatshirt - ADULT item
PCA Crewneck Sweatshirt - ADULT item
PCA Crewneck Sweatshirt - ADULT
$21

Ensure your students look their best with our School Uniform Pullover Sweatshirts, designed for comfort, durability, and a polished school look. These tees are crafted from high-quality, breathable 100% cotton to keep students comfortable throughout their busy school day. Featuring PCA’s school’s logo or text, they create a sense of unity and pride.

Plus size PCA Sweatshirt item
Plus size PCA Sweatshirt item
Plus size PCA Sweatshirt
$24

Ensure your students look their best with our School Uniform Pullover Sweatshirts, designed for comfort, durability, and a polished school look. These tees are crafted from high-quality, breathable 100% cotton to keep students comfortable throughout their busy school day. Featuring PCA’s school’s logo or text, they create a sense of unity and pride.

PCA Hoodie - Youth item
PCA Hoodie - Youth item
PCA Hoodie - Youth
$21

Ensure your students look their best with our School Uniform Pullover Hoodies, designed for comfort, durability, and a polished school look. These tees are crafted from high-quality, breathable 100% cotton to keep students comfortable throughout their busy school day. Featuring PCA’s school’s logo or text, they create a sense of unity and pride.

PCA Hoodie - Adult item
PCA Hoodie - Adult item
PCA Hoodie - Adult
$25

Ensure your students look their best with our School Uniform Pullover Hoodies, designed for comfort, durability, and a polished school look. These tees are crafted from high-quality, breathable 100% cotton to keep students comfortable throughout their busy school day. Featuring PCA’s school’s logo or text, they create a sense of unity and pride.

Limited Edition Anchor T-Shirt Adult & Youth item
Limited Edition Anchor T-Shirt Adult & Youth item
Limited Edition Anchor T-Shirt Adult & Youth item
Limited Edition Anchor T-Shirt Adult & Youth
$15

Elevate your school uniform experience with PCA’s Anchor Collection! Designed for comfort, durability, and style, these uniforms feature our signature anchor graphic, creating a stylish look for students. Available in multiple sizes, styles, and colors, the Anchor Collection ensures every student can find the perfect fit. These tees and sweatshirts are crafted from high-quality, breathable 100% cotton built to withstand the rigors of daily school life while maintaining a sharp appearance. Choose the Anchor Collection for a comfortable and stylish school uniform solution.

*PLEASE NOTE - THESE ARE NOT AVAILABLE IN TODDLER SIZES.
* please add the $3 listing for each plus size item purchased
* please note toddler sizes are available but color may be slightly different than shown.

Limited Edition Anchor Sweatshirt - Youth item
Limited Edition Anchor Sweatshirt - Youth item
Limited Edition Anchor Sweatshirt - Youth
$21

Elevate your school uniform experience with PCA’s Anchor Collection! Designed for comfort, durability, and style, these uniforms feature our signature anchor graphic, creating a stylish look for students. Available in multiple sizes, styles, and colors, the Anchor Collection ensures every student can find the perfect fit. These tees and sweatshirts are crafted from high-quality, breathable 100% cotton built to withstand the rigors of daily school life while maintaining a sharp appearance. PCA LOGO on front left chest and stylish ancho design on back of sweatshirt. Choose the Anchor Collection for a comfortable and stylish school uniform solution.



Limited Edition Anchor Sweatshirt Adult item
Limited Edition Anchor Sweatshirt Adult item
Limited Edition Anchor Sweatshirt Adult
$23

Elevate your school uniform experience with PCA’s Anchor Collection! Designed for comfort, durability, and style, these uniforms feature our signature anchor graphic, creating a stylish look for students. Available in multiple sizes, styles, and colors, the Anchor Collection ensures every student can find the perfect fit. These tees and sweatshirts are crafted from high-quality, breathable 100% cotton built to withstand the rigors of daily school life while maintaining a sharp appearance. Choose the Anchor Collection for a comfortable and stylish school uniform solution.

limited Edition Anchor Hoodie - YOUTH item
limited Edition Anchor Hoodie - YOUTH item
limited Edition Anchor Hoodie - YOUTH
$25

Elevate your school uniform experience with PCA’s Anchor Collection! Designed for comfort, durability, and style, these uniforms feature our signature anchor graphic, creating a stylish look for students. Available in multiple sizes, styles, and colors, the Anchor Collection ensures every student can find the perfect fit. These tees and sweatshirts are crafted from high-quality, breathable 100% cotton built to withstand the rigors of daily school life while maintaining a sharp appearance. PCA LOGO on front left chest and stylish ancho design on back of sweatshirt. Choose the Anchor Collection for a comfortable and stylish school uniform solution
* youth hoodies do not come in Tan

Limited Edition Anchor Hoodie - Adult item
Limited Edition Anchor Hoodie - Adult item
Limited Edition Anchor Hoodie - Adult
$27

Elevate your school uniform experience with PCA’s Anchor Collection! Designed for comfort, durability, and style, these uniforms feature our signature anchor graphic, creating a stylish look for students. Available in multiple sizes, styles, and colors, the Anchor Collection ensures every student can find the perfect fit. These tees and sweatshirts are crafted from high-quality, breathable 100% cotton built to withstand the rigors of daily school life while maintaining a sharp appearance. PCA LOGO on front left chest and stylish ancho design on back of sweatshirt. Choose the Anchor Collection for a

Plus Size Additional Charge item
Plus Size Additional Charge
$3

Please add this $3 charge if instructed in listing.
This applies to Anchor Item Products.
If you have any questions please email us at
[email protected]

Mariners Tie Dye Canvas Bag item
Mariners Tie Dye Canvas Bag
$10

100% Heavy Canvas Bag Size: 15" wide & 16" Height

Youth Blessed Christian T-Shirt item
Youth Blessed Christian T-Shirt
$12

Blessed Christian T-Shirt — Youth Sizes
Embrace your faith in bold style with our Blessed tee, designed to uplift and inspire. Featuring a striking white cross surrounded by the word “blessed” in varied fonts and directions, this shirt radiates the message of grace from every angle. The eye-catching typography layered across a durable Gildan Heavy Cotton black tee creates a powerful visual reminder of spiritual strength and gratitude.

🕊️ Wear it proudly on Fridays at both PCA campuses — a perfect blend of meaningful expression and school tradition.

• Material: Gildan Heavy Cotton (100% preshrunk cotton)
• Color: Black
• Design: Central white cross surrounded by “blessed” in assorted fonts
• Sizes: Youth & Adult
• Wear Day: Fridays at PCA

Adult Blessed T-Shirt item
Adult Blessed T-Shirt
$12

Blessed” Christian T-Shirt — Adult Sizes
Embrace your faith in bold style with our Blessed tee, designed to uplift and inspire. Featuring a striking white cross surrounded by the word “blessed” in varied fonts and directions, this shirt radiates the message of grace from every angle. The eye-catching typography layered across a durable Gildan Heavy Cotton black tee creates a powerful visual reminder of spiritual strength and gratitude.

🕊️ Wear it proudly on Fridays at both PCA campuses — a perfect blend of meaningful expression and school tradition.

• Material: Gildan Heavy Cotton (100% preshrunk cotton)
• Color: Black
• Design: Central white cross surrounded by “blessed” in assorted fonts
• Sizes: Youth & Adult
• Wear Day: Fridays at PCA

NEW Anchor PCA T-Shirt Youth item
NEW Anchor PCA T-Shirt Youth
$12

⚓ “Anchored In Faith” Tee — Youth Sizes
Grounded in hope and guided by grace, our Anchored in Faith shirt features a bold anchor graphic symbolizing steadfast belief and spiritual strength. Printed on a durable Gildan Heavy Cotton black tee, it’s designed for everyday comfort with a timeless message.

Perfect for Fridays at both PCA campuses, this shirt invites students and staff to wear their values with pride — whether heading to class, chapel, or weekend fellowship.

• Material: Gildan Heavy Cotton (100% preshrunk cotton)
• Color: Black
• Design: Anchor graphic, symbolizing faith and stability
• Sizes: Youth
• Wear Day: Fridays at PCA (Upper & Lower School)

PCA Silicone Bracelets Adult Sizes item
PCA Silicone Bracelets Adult Sizes item
PCA Silicone Bracelets Adult Sizes
$1

These wristbands are a great way to show your school spirit.
Long-term use
Made from soft, comfortable silicone
Youth Sizes are SOLD OUT

NEW Anchor PCA T-Shirt Adult item
NEW Anchor PCA T-Shirt Adult
$12

⚓ “Anchored In Faith” Tee — ADULT Sizes
Grounded in hope and guided by grace, our Anchored in Faith shirt features a bold anchor graphic symbolizing steadfast belief and spiritual strength. Printed on a durable Gildan Heavy Cotton black tee, it’s designed for everyday comfort with a timeless message.

Perfect for Fridays at both PCA campuses, this shirt invites students and staff to wear their values with pride — whether heading to class, chapel, or weekend fellowship.

• Material: Gildan Heavy Cotton (100% preshrunk cotton)
• Color: Black
• Design: Anchor graphic, symbolizing faith and stability
• Sizes: Youth
• Wear Day: Fridays at PCA (Upper & Lower School)

Be The Light Christian Shirt Adult item
Be The Light Christian Shirt Adult
$12

🩵 “Be the Light” Inspirational Tee
Shine bright in this uplifting blue t-shirt featuring five radiant light bulbs and the empowering message “BE THE LIGHT” above a handwritten-style “Matthew 5.” Whether you’re channeling positivity or making a statement of faith, this soft and versatile tee is perfect for everyday wear.

📏 Adult sizes: Medium–XL
⚡ Limited availability – grab yours while supplies last!
* Christian T-shirts can be worn on Fridays at both campuses

Youth Vintage Sports Tee item
Youth Vintage Sports Tee
$16

⚾🏈 Youth Vintage Sports Tees – Soft, Comfy, and Full of Heart

Let your little athletes wear their joy with these vintage-style youth t-shirts, designed to inspire both on and off the field. Each shirt features a classic sports graphic—baseball or football—paired with the uplifting quote:

“Let the field be joyful and all that is in it.”

🧒 Youth Sizes

💲 $16.00 each

🧵 100% Polyester – Soft & Comfy

🎨 Printed Vintage Style Design

Whether they’re cheering from the sidelines or chasing dreams on the field, these tees are a reminder to play with purpose and celebrate every moment. Ideal for game days, school spirit, or everyday wear with a message that sticks.

Long Sleeve Mariners UV Sports Shirt item
Long Sleeve Mariners UV Sports Shirt item
Long Sleeve Mariners UV Sports Shirt
$16

Mariners Long-Sleeve Tee
Show your team pride in style with this sleek, performance-ready long-sleeve shirt featuring the bold vertical Mariners design. Lightweight and breathable, it’s built for comfort whether you’re cheering from the sidelines or staying active outdoors. We have limited stock available as we are doing these as a trail.

• 🧵 Fabric:100% polyester for a smooth, soft feel
• 💧 Performance: Moisture-management technology keeps you cool and dry
• ☀️ Protection: Built-in UV protection rated 15–39 for added sun safety
• 👕 Details: Self-fabric collar and tear-away label for a clean, tag-free fit
• 📏 Fit: See Size Info In Picture. True to size with a modern athletic cut

Ideal for school spirit days, team events, or Fridays at both campuses. This shirt blends comfort, durability, and bold style in one winning look.

PCA SnapBack Hat Navy/White item
PCA SnapBack Hat Navy/White item
PCA SnapBack Hat Navy/White item
PCA SnapBack Hat Navy/White
$18

🧢 PCA Classic Trucker Snapback – Navy & White


Elevate your everyday look with this structured, six-panel trucker PCA hat in timeless navy and white. PCA is done in a classic PUFF style to enhance the design. Designed for comfort and durability, it features a breathable white mesh back and a mid-profile fit that suits a wide range of styles.


Key Features:


• 🔹 Fabric: 74/26 polyester/cotton blend for a soft yet sturdy feel

• 🔹 Fit: Structured, six-panel design with a mid-profile crown

• 🔹 Visor: Signature Permacurv® visor holds its shape with a clean curve

• 🔹 Back: White mesh panels for ventilation and all-day wearability

• 🔹 Closure: Adjustable plastic snapback for a custom fit

School Spirit Blue Shirt item
School Spirit Blue Shirt
$16

🌀 Mariners School Spirit Tee

Show off your pride in style with this vibrant light blue t-shirt, bursting with school spirit! The playful graphic features a bold letter P, a nautical anchor, and the proud name MARINERS front and center. A cheerful foam finger marked “#1”, a festive bow, and scattered stars add a fun, energetic vibe—perfect for pep rallies, game days, or everyday pride. Whether you’re cheering from the stands or representing in the halls, this tee makes it clear: you’re part of something special.

PCA Navy/Gray Beanie item
PCA Navy/Gray Beanie
$14

PCA Navy/Gray Sportsman 12” Color Blocked Cuffed Beanie


Stay cozy and stylish with this classic cuffed beanie featuring a bold color-blocked design. The soft knit construction offers warmth and comfort, while the contrasting cuff adds a pop of personality—perfect for chilly market mornings or casual winter outings. Great for sporting events and cold mornings.


Product Highlights:


• 🔹 Material: Soft acrylic knit for warmth and durability

• 🔹 Design: Two-tone color block with a light gray crown and deep navy cuff

• 🔹 Fit: 12” length with a snug, fold-over cuff for adjustable coverage

• 🔹 Style: Embroidered “PCA” logo is a PUFF design which adds a sporty, polished touch

• 🔹 Versatility: Great for layering with jackets, hoodies, or vendor gear



Neon Shine Bright Like Jesus Shirt item
Neon Shine Bright Like Jesus Shirt item
Neon Shine Bright Like Jesus Shirt
$16

🌟 “Shine Bright for Jesus” Neon Youth Tee

Let your light shine—boldly and brightly! These eye-catching Gildan youth tees come in two radiant colors: neon pink and neon green, perfect for kids who love to stand out while sharing their faith. The front features a vibrant light bulb graphic with rays of inspiration, paired with the uplifting message:

“Shine Bright for Jesus – Matthew 5:16”

With playful pops of color and a cross tucked into the word “JESUS,” this shirt is both fun and meaningful. Whether it’s for church events, youth group, or everyday encouragement, these tees are a joyful way to wear your light.


Youth Three-Quarter Sleeve Raglan item
Youth Three-Quarter Sleeve Raglan
$16

3/4 Sleeve Raglan Shirt – PCA

This classic 3/4-length sleeve raglan is an everyday favorite with a sporty, timeless look. Made from 100% cotton, it’s soft, breathable, and comfortable enough for all-day wear. Features navy sleeves paired with a coordinating navy PCA logo on a light heather gray body for a crisp, school-proud finish. Durable, easy to style, and perfect for spirit wear, casual days, or layering year-round.

Details:
3/4 length raglan sleeves
Navy sleeves with navy PCA design
100% cotton
Soft, breathable, and comfortable
Unisex fit


Size Info

XS- chest 14" across X 18 1/2 long

Small - 14 3/4" acress X 19 1/2 long

Med - 15 1/2" across X 20 1/2 long

Large - 16 1/2" across X 22" long


Embroidery PCA Logo T-Shirt item
Embroidery PCA Logo T-Shirt
$16

Ensure your students look their best with our School Uniform Essential Tees, designed for comfort, durability, and a polished school look. These tees are crafted from high-quality, breathable 100% cotton to keep students comfortable throughout their busy school day. Featuring PCA’s school’s logo embroidered on left chest.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!