Pampa Chamber of Commerce's Silent Auction

Shine bright with a Sonicare toothbrush and professional Zoom Whitening treatment. A smile-worthy package from one of Pampa’s favorite dental offices.
Value: $500
Add a touch of modern comfort to your living space with this sleek white leather loveseat. Its clean design and cozy feel make it the perfect centerpiece for your home — stylish, comfortable, and generously donated by one of Pampa’s favorite furniture stores.
Value: $600
Stay warm and toasty with a load of seasoned oak firewood, perfect for your fireplace or outdoor fire pit. Locally sourced and ready to burn!
Value: $250
Add a touch of handmade holiday charm to your décor with this beautifully crafted Christmas bird wood cutout. Perfect for your mantle, entryway, or as a thoughtful gift that celebrates the season with rustic style.
Value: $100
Enjoy the cozy side of life with this Keurig Mini, Yellow Yeti cup, soft throw, and a basket of ACFCU goodies. Perfect for your kitchen, office, or coffee bar setup!
Value: $150
Stay refreshed with a gift certificate, 3-gallon water dispenser, and one case of premium Culligan water. A perfect mix of convenience and quality!
Value: $125
A charming mix of home goodies including a cutting board, and the inspirational book “When Less Becomes More.” Ideal for any cozy kitchen.
Value: $56
Trick or treat yourself! This festive basket is packed with Halloween fun, local surprises, and spooky-sweet goodies that are sure to make October extra fun.
Value: $75
A fan-favorite from one of Pampa’s best! Enjoy a Clint & Sons gift basket filled with savory, high-quality jerky and snacks perfect for snacking or gifting.
Value: $75
This tan and green gift bag includes a soft throw blanket, pretzel & bottle set, and a $25 C&A Custom Stitching gift card; everything you need for a perfect game day.
Value: $85
Give your ride the royal treatment with three top washes from Tidal Wave Auto Spa. Because your car deserves a little pampering too!
Value: $90
A warm Pampa welcome in a basket! Themed décor, local goodies, and Texas-style hospitality make this gift perfect for any home or office.
Value: $120
Get your grill on with this outdoor cooking set filled with pizza and grilling essentials. Perfect for entertaining, family nights, or tailgate parties.
Value: $125
Take outdoor cooking to the next level with this 22" Blackstone Griddle with side shelf. Perfect for breakfast, burgers, and backyard fun.
Value: $350
Need precise property info? This package includes one full house & lot survey within Pampa city limits, peace of mind for homeowners or buyers.
Value: $584
Keep your yard or workshop in top shape with $500 in gift certificates to B & G Power Equipment. Perfect for tools, parts, or your next upgrade.
Value: $500
Pamper yourself with a luxurious Hydrafacial and premium ZO Skin products for a radiant, glowing complexion.
Value: $500
Create unforgettable nights under the stars with a Solo Stove fire pit. Perfect for s’mores, stories, and soaking up the good life.
Value: $550
Pick between a Cappuccino Machine or IV Nutrient Infusion (4 treatments) to recharge from the inside out! The perfect balance of caffeine and care.
Value: $800
Promote your business or event with 2 months of radio advertising on Pampa Radio — reaching listeners across the community!
Value: $900
Upgrade your kitchen with this Whirlpool 0.9 cu. ft. countertop microwave, perfect for quick meals, snacks, and late-night leftovers. Reliable, sleek, and energy-efficient; it’s the kitchen essential every home needs, donated by Western Auto Appliance Store right here in Pampa.
Value: $130
Power through any project with this Dewalt Impact & Drill Set, built for durability and precision. Whether you’re tackling home repairs or upgrading your tool collection, this heavy-duty combo delivers the performance pros trust — proudly donated by Bill Allison Auto Sales.
Value: $399
Elegance meets timeless beauty with this stunning 7mm freshwater pearl necklace. A piece that turns any outfit into a statement.
Value: $1,200
