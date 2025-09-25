Pampa Chamber of Commerce's Silent Auction

Whirlpool Countertop Microwave – Donated by Western Auto Appliance Store

Upgrade your kitchen with this Whirlpool 0.9 cu. ft. countertop microwave, perfect for quick meals, snacks, and late-night leftovers. Reliable, sleek, and energy-efficient; it’s the kitchen essential every home needs, donated by Western Auto Appliance Store right here in Pampa.



Value: $130