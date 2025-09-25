eventClosed

Pampa Chamber of Commerce's Silent Auction

1100 W Coronado Dr, Pampa, TX 79065, USA

Gift basket item
Gift basket
$20

Bright Smile Package – Donated by Arrington Dental

Shine bright with a Sonicare toothbrush and professional Zoom Whitening treatment. A smile-worthy package from one of Pampa’s favorite dental offices.


Value: $500

Whiter Leather Loveseat item
Whiter Leather Loveseat
$20

White Leather Loveseat – Donated by Pampa Furniture Exchange & Mattresses Too

Add a touch of modern comfort to your living space with this sleek white leather loveseat. Its clean design and cozy feel make it the perfect centerpiece for your home — stylish, comfortable, and generously donated by one of Pampa’s favorite furniture stores.


Value: $600

Seasoned Oak Firewood item
Seasoned Oak Firewood
$20

Seasoned Oak Firewood – Donated by Lonestar Home & Land Realty

Stay warm and toasty with a load of seasoned oak firewood, perfect for your fireplace or outdoor fire pit. Locally sourced and ready to burn!


Value: $250

Christmas Bird Cutout item
Christmas Bird Cutout
$20

Christmas Bird Wood Cutout – Donated by Interim

Add a touch of handmade holiday charm to your décor with this beautifully crafted Christmas bird wood cutout. Perfect for your mantle, entryway, or as a thoughtful gift that celebrates the season with rustic style.


Value: $100

Comfort & Coffee Bundle
$20

Comfort & Coffee Bundle – Donated by ACFCU

Enjoy the cozy side of life with this Keurig Mini, Yellow Yeti cup, soft throw, and a basket of ACFCU goodies. Perfect for your kitchen, office, or coffee bar setup!


Value: $150

Hydration Station item
Hydration Station
$20

Hydration Station – Donated by Culligan Water Conditioning

Stay refreshed with a gift certificate, 3-gallon water dispenser, and one case of premium Culligan water. A perfect mix of convenience and quality!


Value: $125

Kitchen & Home Bundle item
Kitchen & Home Bundle
$20

Kitchen & Home Bundle – Donated by Sparrow’s Nest

A charming mix of home goodies including a cutting board, and the inspirational book “When Less Becomes More.” Ideal for any cozy kitchen.


Value: $56

Halloween Gift Basket
$20

Halloween Gift Basket – Donated by Cosmic Soup

Trick or treat yourself! This festive basket is packed with Halloween fun, local surprises, and spooky-sweet goodies that are sure to make October extra fun.


Value: $75

Clint & Sons Sampler Basket
$20

Clint & Sons Sampler Basket – Donated by Clint & Sons Processing

A fan-favorite from one of Pampa’s best! Enjoy a Clint & Sons gift basket filled with savory, high-quality jerky and snacks perfect for snacking or gifting.


Value: $75

Game Day Gift Set item
Game Day Gift Set
$20

Game Day Gift Set – Donated by C&A Custom Stitching

This tan and green gift bag includes a soft throw blanket, pretzel & bottle set, and a $25 C&A Custom Stitching gift card; everything you need for a perfect game day.


Value: $85

Shine Like New
$20

Shine Like New – Donated by Tidal Wave Auto Spa

Give your ride the royal treatment with three top washes from Tidal Wave Auto Spa. Because your car deserves a little pampering too!


Value: $90

“Howdy” Welcome Basket item
“Howdy” Welcome Basket
$20

“Howdy” Welcome Basket – Donated by Re/Max Hometown

A warm Pampa welcome in a basket! Themed décor, local goodies, and Texas-style hospitality make this gift perfect for any home or office.


Value: $120

Backyard Pizza Night item
Backyard Pizza Night
$20

Backyard Pizza Night – Donated by UMB Bank

Get your grill on with this outdoor cooking set filled with pizza and grilling essentials. Perfect for entertaining, family nights, or tailgate parties.


Value: $125

Blackstone Griddle
$20

Blackstone Griddle – Donated by ACE Hardware

Take outdoor cooking to the next level with this 22" Blackstone Griddle with side shelf. Perfect for breakfast, burgers, and backyard fun.


Value: $350

Home Survey Package
$20

Home Survey Package – Donated by Open Range Field Services, LLC

Need precise property info? This package includes one full house & lot survey within Pampa city limits, peace of mind for homeowners or buyers.


Value: $584

Power Up Pampa
$20

Power Up Pampa – Donated by B & G Power Equipment

Keep your yard or workshop in top shape with $500 in gift certificates to B & G Power Equipment. Perfect for tools, parts, or your next upgrade.


Value: $500

ZO Skin Hydrafacial Gift Package
$20

ZO Skin Hydrafacial Gift Package – Donated by Proffer Aesthetic Center

Pamper yourself with a luxurious Hydrafacial and premium ZO Skin products for a radiant, glowing complexion.
Value: $500

Backyard Fire Pit
$20

Backyard Fire Pit – Donated by Legends Radio Network

Create unforgettable nights under the stars with a Solo Stove fire pit. Perfect for s’mores, stories, and soaking up the good life.


Value: $550

Health & Energy Package
$20

Health & Energy Package – Donated by PRMC – Pampa Regional Medical Center

Pick between a Cappuccino Machine or IV Nutrient Infusion (4 treatments) to recharge from the inside out! The perfect balance of caffeine and care.


Value: $800

Radio Advertising Package
$20

Radio Advertising Package – Donated by Pampa Radio

Promote your business or event with 2 months of radio advertising on Pampa Radio — reaching listeners across the community!


Value: $900

Whirlpool Countertop Microwave
$20

Whirlpool Countertop Microwave – Donated by Western Auto Appliance Store

Upgrade your kitchen with this Whirlpool 0.9 cu. ft. countertop microwave, perfect for quick meals, snacks, and late-night leftovers. Reliable, sleek, and energy-efficient; it’s the kitchen essential every home needs, donated by Western Auto Appliance Store right here in Pampa.


Value: $130

DeWalt Impact & Drill Set
$20

DeWalt Impact & Drill Set – Donated by Bill Allison Auto Sales

Power through any project with this Dewalt Impact & Drill Set, built for durability and precision. Whether you’re tackling home repairs or upgrading your tool collection, this heavy-duty combo delivers the performance pros trust — proudly donated by Bill Allison Auto Sales.


Value: $399

Freshwater Pearl Necklace
$20

Freshwater Pearl Necklace – Donated by Graham Brothers Jewelers

Elegance meets timeless beauty with this stunning 7mm freshwater pearl necklace. A piece that turns any outfit into a statement.


Value: $1,200

