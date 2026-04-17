Minnesota Women Of Today
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Minnesota Women Of Today

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Minnesota Women Of Today

About this event

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Pamper Yourself at Fringe Parlor

1318 Kansas Ave

Benson, MN 56215, USA

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12:30
$30

You are booking a 15 minute time slot

BOOK 2 CONSECUTIVE SLOTS IF CHOOSING A 30-MINUTE PACKAGE

• There will be multiple 15 minute and 30 minute packages to choose from.

• Packages will be listed on the Facebook event page.

• Your option will be given to your stylist the day of the event.

We look forward to seeing you!!


12:45
$30

You are booking a 12:45 - 1:00 time slot

BOOK 2 CONSECUTIVE SLOTS IF CHOOSING A 30-MINUTE PACKAGE

• There will be multiple 15 minute and 30 minute packages to choose from.

• Packages will be listed on the Facebook event page.

• Your option will be given to your stylist the day of the event.

We look forward to seeing you!!


1:00
$30

You are booking a 1:00 - 1:15 time slot

BOOK 2 CONSECUTIVE SLOTS IF CHOOSING A 30-MINUTE PACKAGE

• There will be multiple 15 minute and 30 minute packages to choose from.

• Packages will be listed on the Facebook event page.

• Your option will be given to your stylist the day of the event.

We look forward to seeing you!!


1:15
$30

You are booking a 15 minute time slot

BOOK 2 CONSECUTIVE SLOTS IF CHOOSING A 30-MINUTE PACKAGE

• There will be multiple 15 minute and 30 minute packages to choose from.

• Packages will be listed on the Facebook event page.

• Your option will be given to your stylist the day of the event.

We look forward to seeing you!!


1:30
$30

You are booking a 15 minute time slot

BOOK 2 CONSECUTIVE SLOTS IF CHOOSING A 30-MINUTE PACKAGE

• There will be multiple 15 minute and 30 minute packages to choose from.

• Packages will be listed on the Facebook event page.

• Your option will be given to your stylist the day of the event.

We look forward to seeing you!!


1:45
$30

You are booking a 15 minute time slot

BOOK 2 CONSECUTIVE SLOTS IF CHOOSING A 30-MINUTE PACKAGE

• There will be multiple 15 minute and 30 minute packages to choose from.

• Packages will be listed on the Facebook event page.

• Your option will be given to your stylist the day of the event.

We look forward to seeing you!!


2:00
$30

You are booking a 15 minute time slot

BOOK 2 CONSECUTIVE SLOTS IF CHOOSING A 30-MINUTE PACKAGE

• There will be multiple 15 minute and 30 minute packages to choose from.

• Packages will be listed on the Facebook event page.

• Your option will be given to your stylist the day of the event.

We look forward to seeing you!!


2:15
$30

You are booking a 15 minute time slot

BOOK 2 CONSECUTIVE SLOTS IF CHOOSING A 30-MINUTE PACKAGE

• There will be multiple 15 minute and 30 minute packages to choose from.

• Packages will be listed on the Facebook event page.

• Your option will be given to your stylist the day of the event.

We look forward to seeing you!!


2:30
$30

You are booking a 15 minute time slot

BOOK 2 CONSECUTIVE SLOTS IF CHOOSING A 30-MINUTE PACKAGE

• There will be multiple 15 minute and 30 minute packages to choose from.

• Packages will be listed on the Facebook event page.

• Your option will be given to your stylist the day of the event.

We look forward to seeing you!!


2:45
$30

You are booking a 15 minute time slot

BOOK 2 CONSECUTIVE SLOTS IF CHOOSING A 30-MINUTE PACKAGE

• There will be multiple 15 minute and 30 minute packages to choose from.

• Packages will be listed on the Facebook event page.

• Your option will be given to your stylist the day of the event.

We look forward to seeing you!!


3:00
$30

You are booking a 15 minute time slot

BOOK 2 CONSECUTIVE SLOTS IF CHOOSING A 30-MINUTE PACKAGE

• There will be multiple 15 minute and 30 minute packages to choose from.

• Packages will be listed on the Facebook event page.

• Your option will be given to your stylist the day of the event.

We look forward to seeing you!!


3:15
$30

You are booking a 15 minute time slot

BOOK 2 CONSECUTIVE SLOTS IF CHOOSING A 30-MINUTE PACKAGE

• There will be multiple 15 minute and 30 minute packages to choose from.

• Packages will be listed on the Facebook event page.

• Your option will be given to your stylist the day of the event.

We look forward to seeing you!!


3:30
$30

You are booking a 15 minute time slot

BOOK 2 CONSECUTIVE SLOTS IF CHOOSING A 30-MINUTE PACKAGE

• There will be multiple 15 minute and 30 minute packages to choose from.

• Packages will be listed on the Facebook event page.

• Your option will be given to your stylist the day of the event.

We look forward to seeing you!!


3:45
$30

You are booking a 15 minute time slot

BOOK 2 CONSECUTIVE SLOTS IF CHOOSING A 30-MINUTE PACKAGE

• There will be multiple 15 minute and 30 minute packages to choose from.

• Packages will be listed on the Facebook event page.

• Your option will be given to your stylist the day of the event.

We look forward to seeing you!!


4:00
$30

You are booking a 15 minute time slot

BOOK 2 CONSECUTIVE SLOTS IF CHOOSING A 30-MINUTE PACKAGE

• There will be multiple 15 minute and 30 minute packages to choose from.

• Packages will be listed on the Facebook event page.

• Your option will be given to your stylist the day of the event.

We look forward to seeing you!!


4:15
$30

You are booking a 15 minute time slot

BOOK 2 CONSECUTIVE SLOTS IF CHOOSING A 30-MINUTE PACKAGE

• There will be multiple 15 minute and 30 minute packages to choose from.

• Packages will be listed on the Facebook event page.

• Your option will be given to your stylist the day of the event.

We look forward to seeing you!!


Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!