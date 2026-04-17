Pamper Yourself at Fringe Parlor

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About this event
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You are booking a 15 minute time slot
BOOK 2 CONSECUTIVE SLOTS IF CHOOSING A 30-MINUTE PACKAGE
• There will be multiple 15 minute and 30 minute packages to choose from.
• Packages will be listed on the Facebook event page.
• Your option will be given to your stylist the day of the event.
We look forward to seeing you!!
You are booking a 12:45 - 1:00 time slot
BOOK 2 CONSECUTIVE SLOTS IF CHOOSING A 30-MINUTE PACKAGE
• There will be multiple 15 minute and 30 minute packages to choose from.
• Packages will be listed on the Facebook event page.
• Your option will be given to your stylist the day of the event.
We look forward to seeing you!!
You are booking a 1:00 - 1:15 time slot
BOOK 2 CONSECUTIVE SLOTS IF CHOOSING A 30-MINUTE PACKAGE
• There will be multiple 15 minute and 30 minute packages to choose from.
• Packages will be listed on the Facebook event page.
• Your option will be given to your stylist the day of the event.
We look forward to seeing you!!
You are booking a 15 minute time slot
BOOK 2 CONSECUTIVE SLOTS IF CHOOSING A 30-MINUTE PACKAGE
• There will be multiple 15 minute and 30 minute packages to choose from.
• Packages will be listed on the Facebook event page.
• Your option will be given to your stylist the day of the event.
We look forward to seeing you!!
You are booking a 15 minute time slot
BOOK 2 CONSECUTIVE SLOTS IF CHOOSING A 30-MINUTE PACKAGE
• There will be multiple 15 minute and 30 minute packages to choose from.
• Packages will be listed on the Facebook event page.
• Your option will be given to your stylist the day of the event.
We look forward to seeing you!!
You are booking a 15 minute time slot
BOOK 2 CONSECUTIVE SLOTS IF CHOOSING A 30-MINUTE PACKAGE
• There will be multiple 15 minute and 30 minute packages to choose from.
• Packages will be listed on the Facebook event page.
• Your option will be given to your stylist the day of the event.
We look forward to seeing you!!
You are booking a 15 minute time slot
BOOK 2 CONSECUTIVE SLOTS IF CHOOSING A 30-MINUTE PACKAGE
• There will be multiple 15 minute and 30 minute packages to choose from.
• Packages will be listed on the Facebook event page.
• Your option will be given to your stylist the day of the event.
We look forward to seeing you!!
You are booking a 15 minute time slot
BOOK 2 CONSECUTIVE SLOTS IF CHOOSING A 30-MINUTE PACKAGE
• There will be multiple 15 minute and 30 minute packages to choose from.
• Packages will be listed on the Facebook event page.
• Your option will be given to your stylist the day of the event.
We look forward to seeing you!!
You are booking a 15 minute time slot
BOOK 2 CONSECUTIVE SLOTS IF CHOOSING A 30-MINUTE PACKAGE
• There will be multiple 15 minute and 30 minute packages to choose from.
• Packages will be listed on the Facebook event page.
• Your option will be given to your stylist the day of the event.
We look forward to seeing you!!
You are booking a 15 minute time slot
BOOK 2 CONSECUTIVE SLOTS IF CHOOSING A 30-MINUTE PACKAGE
• There will be multiple 15 minute and 30 minute packages to choose from.
• Packages will be listed on the Facebook event page.
• Your option will be given to your stylist the day of the event.
We look forward to seeing you!!
You are booking a 15 minute time slot
BOOK 2 CONSECUTIVE SLOTS IF CHOOSING A 30-MINUTE PACKAGE
• There will be multiple 15 minute and 30 minute packages to choose from.
• Packages will be listed on the Facebook event page.
• Your option will be given to your stylist the day of the event.
We look forward to seeing you!!
You are booking a 15 minute time slot
BOOK 2 CONSECUTIVE SLOTS IF CHOOSING A 30-MINUTE PACKAGE
• There will be multiple 15 minute and 30 minute packages to choose from.
• Packages will be listed on the Facebook event page.
• Your option will be given to your stylist the day of the event.
We look forward to seeing you!!
You are booking a 15 minute time slot
BOOK 2 CONSECUTIVE SLOTS IF CHOOSING A 30-MINUTE PACKAGE
• There will be multiple 15 minute and 30 minute packages to choose from.
• Packages will be listed on the Facebook event page.
• Your option will be given to your stylist the day of the event.
We look forward to seeing you!!
You are booking a 15 minute time slot
BOOK 2 CONSECUTIVE SLOTS IF CHOOSING A 30-MINUTE PACKAGE
• There will be multiple 15 minute and 30 minute packages to choose from.
• Packages will be listed on the Facebook event page.
• Your option will be given to your stylist the day of the event.
We look forward to seeing you!!
You are booking a 15 minute time slot
BOOK 2 CONSECUTIVE SLOTS IF CHOOSING A 30-MINUTE PACKAGE
• There will be multiple 15 minute and 30 minute packages to choose from.
• Packages will be listed on the Facebook event page.
• Your option will be given to your stylist the day of the event.
We look forward to seeing you!!
You are booking a 15 minute time slot
BOOK 2 CONSECUTIVE SLOTS IF CHOOSING A 30-MINUTE PACKAGE
• There will be multiple 15 minute and 30 minute packages to choose from.
• Packages will be listed on the Facebook event page.
• Your option will be given to your stylist the day of the event.
We look forward to seeing you!!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!