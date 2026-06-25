Pan African Beach Day July 11, 2026

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About this event
Come hang out on the beach, play games, have some lunch and enjoy the day in community.
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. We will provide wetsuits, surfboards and fun! Please arrive early check in starts at 8:45, there will be no late arrival grace period. Open positions will be given to the standby list
Waitlist tickets are added to the standby list the day of the event on a first come basis. Please arrive early for your best chance to grab a lesson. Once checked in you are welcome to partake in all of the other activities of the day!
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