A woman and child ride a boogie board through a wave, with the ocean stretching out behind them.
Black Surfers Collective

Hosted by

Black Surfers Collective

About this event

Pan African Beach Day July 11, 2026

12000 Vista Del Mar

Playa Del Rey, CA 90293, USA

No Lesson Just Chill On The Beach
Free

Come hang out on the beach, play games, have some lunch and enjoy the day in community.

Free Surf Lessons
Free

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. We will provide wetsuits, surfboards and fun! Please arrive early check in starts at 8:45, there will be no late arrival grace period. Open positions will be given to the standby list

Surf Lesson Waitlist
Free

Waitlist tickets are added to the standby list the day of the event on a first come basis. Please arrive early for your best chance to grab a lesson. Once checked in you are welcome to partake in all of the other activities of the day!

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