The Pan‑American Medical Association (PAMA) welcomes individuals from all backgrounds who believe in the power of collective action, equitable healthcare, and hemispheric solidarity. Our General Membership Program is designed for non‑medical allies who want to stand alongside medical professionals, humanitarian organizers, and community leaders in shaping the future of health across the Americas.
General Members become part of a growing continental coalition committed to dignity, access, and innovation. Membership offers:
Becoming a General Member is more than joining an organization — it is stepping into a continental project of healing, unity, and transformation. PAMA is building the future of Pan‑American health, and your voice belongs in that future.
As a practicing physician, joining the Pan-American Medical Association connects you with a community dedicated to bridging healthcare disparities across the Americas and the Caribbean. Our mission is to support you in providing the best care to underserved populations, enhancing your professional development, and fostering meaningful collaborations.
For a low price of $25.00/month these are your benefits:.
Membership Benefits:
- Professional Development: Access to the latest medical research, continuing education opportunities, and specialized training programs.
- Resources: A wealth of resources including clinical guidelines, best practices, and tools to improve patient care and outcomes.
- Networking: Connect with like-minded professionals, share experiences, and collaborate on initiatives that make a difference.
- Support: Benefit from a supportive network of colleagues and mentors who understand the challenges and rewards of practicing medicine in diverse communities.
- Impact: Be part of a movement dedicated to eliminating healthcare disparities and improving the quality of life in every community.
By becoming a member, you join a dedicated network of professionals committed to making a lasting impact on healthcare. Together, we can create a future where every community has access to quality healthcare.
As a resident physician, NP or PA joining the Pan-American Medical Association connects you with a community dedicated to bridging healthcare disparities across the Americas and the Caribbean. Our mission is to support you in your early career by providing resources, mentorship, and opportunities to enhance your professional development while making a meaningful impact on underserved populations.
For a low price of $20.00/month these are your benefits:
Membership Benefits:
- Professional Growth: Access to exclusive workshops, seminars, and continuing education tailored to your evolving needs as a resident.
- Resources: Comprehensive clinical guidelines, research publications, and best practices to enhance your medical knowledge and skills.
- Mentorship: Connect with experienced healthcare professionals who can offer guidance, support, and insights as you navigate your medical journey.
- Networking: Build relationships with peers and senior practitioners, fostering collaborations and friendships that extend beyond residency.
- Community Impact: Engage in initiatives aimed at reducing healthcare disparities and improving the quality of life in diverse communities.
By becoming a member, you join a vibrant network of dedicated professionals committed to creating a future where healthcare disparities are eliminated and every community has access to quality medical care. Together, we can make a lasting impact on healthcare.
Even if you are not currently practicing or in residency, joining the Pan-American Medical Association connects you with a community dedicated to bridging healthcare disparities across the Americas and the Caribbean. Our mission is to support you in staying connected with the medical field, enhancing your knowledge, and providing opportunities for professional growth and contribution.
For a low price of $25.00/year these are your benefits:
Membership Benefits:
- Scholarships and Grants: Access to scholarships for medical board examinations and other certifications to support your continuing education and professional development.
- Professional Resources: Stay updated with the latest medical research, clinical guidelines, and best practices.
- Continuing Education: Participate in webinars, workshops, and training sessions to keep your medical knowledge current.
- Networking: Connect with a network of healthcare professionals, allowing you to share experiences and collaborate on impactful initiatives.
- Community Engagement: Get involved in projects and initiatives aimed at reducing healthcare disparities and improving community health outcomes.
By becoming a member, you remain an integral part of a dedicated network of professionals committed to making a lasting impact on healthcare. Together, we can create a future where every community has access to quality medical care.
