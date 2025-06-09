Pan American Society For The Placenta Accreta Spectrum (PAS2)
Pan-American Society for the Placenta Accreta Spectrum 2025 Dues Payment LMIC
Institutional Membership - $200
$200
At the time of purchase, you must have your 3 individuals to list under this membership.
Institutions participating in Data Collection & Research
Membership includes:
1. Participation in Clinical and Translational Research
2. Full Member website access including committee updates
3. Participation in all PAS2 activities
4. Educational Resources and Videos
5. Institution listed on our map with links to your website
6. Networking with other participating centers and members
7. Includes up to 3 members with full voting privileges
For additional members beyond the 3 included, please also select below:
$50 membership fee for additional members
$25 fee for residents/trainees
8. Non-voting members may participate in committees, research and access educational materials, but will not be eligible to vote in PAS2 proceedings.
Additional Member under Institutional Membership - $10
$10
Use when adding more members over the 3 included in the Institutional Membership
Membership includes:
1. Access to Full PAS2 website
2. Participation in Committees and Research
3. Educational resources
Individual Membership - $25
$25
For Idividual members not already covered under an Institutional Membership Affiliation
Membership includes:
1. Participation in Society activities
2. Members website access
3. Educational Resources
4. Networking with other members
5. Patient Advocacy
Learner Membership - $10
$10
Fellows, Residents, Students, Sonographers, Nurses
Membership includes:
1. Links to key PAS2 publications
2. Educational Videos
3. Participation in research
4. Networking opportunities
5. Patient Advocacy
Associate Membership - $25
$25
Non-medical members who support the missions of the society
Membership includes:
1. Participation in Annual and Committee meetings
2. Website resources
3. Patient Education and Advocacy
4. Educational Resources for patients and families
