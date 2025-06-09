Pan-American Society for the Placenta Accreta Spectrum 2025 Dues Payment LMIC

At the time of purchase, you must have your 3 individuals to list under this membership. Institutions participating in Data Collection & Research Membership includes: 1. Participation in Clinical and Translational Research 2. Full Member website access including committee updates 3. Participation in all PAS2 activities 4. Educational Resources and Videos 5. Institution listed on our map with links to your website 6. Networking with other participating centers and members 7. Includes up to 3 members with full voting privileges For additional members beyond the 3 included, please also select below: $50 membership fee for additional members $25 fee for residents/trainees 8. Non-voting members may participate in committees, research and access educational materials, but will not be eligible to vote in PAS2 proceedings.

