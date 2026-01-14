Pan American Society For The Placenta Accreta Spectrum (PAS2)

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Pan American Society For The Placenta Accreta Spectrum (PAS2)

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Pan-American Society For The Placenta Accreta Spectrum - Membership Dues 2026

Institutional Membership - $1250
$1,250

At the time of purchase, you must have your 3 individuals to list as voting members under this membership.

Institutions participating in Data Collection & Research

Membership includes:
1. Participation in Clinical and Translational Research
2. Full Member website access including committee updates
3. Participation in all PAS2 activities
4. Educational Resources and Videos
5. Institution listed on our map with links to your website
6. Networking with other participating centers and members
7. Includes unlimited total number of individuals with access to the site and educational benefits, and up to 3 members with full voting privileges
8. Non-voting members may participate in committees, research and access educational materials, but will not be eligible to vote in PAS2 proceedings.

Individual Membership - $100
$100

For Individual members not at a site with an Institutional Membership Affiliation

Membership includes:
1. Participation in Society activities
2. Members website access
3. Educational Resources
4. Networking with other members
5. Patient Advocacy

Learner Membership - $25
$25

Fellows, Residents, Students, Sonographers, Nurses not at a site with an Institutional Membership Affiliation

Membership includes:
1. Links to key PAS2 publications
2. Educational Videos
3. Participation in research
4. Networking opportunities
5. Patient Advocacy

Associate Membership - $75
$75

Non-medical members who support the missions of the society

Membership includes:
1. Participation in Annual and Committee meetings
2. Website resources
3. Patient Education and Advocacy
4. Educational Resources for patients and families

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