Panama City Parrot Head Club Inc's Rendezvous Auction

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Sharkeys Oyster Bar
Starting bid
$500 value. With frame dimensions are 50 1/2 by 35 1/2 inches
Starting bid
$1500 value. This home features a charming one bedroom master, a sleeping loft with bunks and a private porch. Includes access to 2.5 acre oasis pool with adventure slides and a 425 ft lazy river, on site dining options and beach access across the street. max occupancy is 6 guests. some holiday weekend blackout dates. exp 12/31/2027
Starting bid
$230 value. A variety of 12 Duplin wines with a $25 gift cards to Big Easy and Longboards.
Starting bid
$100 value. 5 metal tropical fish wall decor with a $50 Margaritaville gift certificate for Pier Park PCB location.
Starting bid
Value $100. Dimensions are 18 1/2 in by 42 in.
Starting bid
$750 Value. Automated pool cleaner
Starting bid
$350 value. 24hr luxury sling shot
Starting bid
$100 value. Metal dolphin wall hanging with a $50 gift certificate to Margaritaville in Pier Park PCB
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Value $150. Lagoon Pontoon for 2 Sunset or Snorkel with $50 Dock bar tab.
Starting bid
$350 value. 24hr luxury sling shot
Starting bid
$190 value. 4 people on a Dolphin Sightseeing Cruise and $50 gift certificate for J Michaels.
Starting bid
$250 value. Trip for 2 on 5 or 6 hr trip and $50 gift certificate for J Michaels
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$350 Value. Framed Picture, Calendars, CD's phone case, video cd, sunglasses and more
Starting bid
Value $500. Basket includes Flea & Tick prevention, Toys, Pet Odor candle, treats, dental care and more.
Starting bid
$300 Value. 24 hr Golf Cart rental with a $25 gift card to 810 Billiards and Bowling & $25 to Deckhand Social.
Starting bid
$250 value. Calendars, CD's phone case, video cd, sunglasses and more
Starting bid
Value $500. Basket includes Flea & Tick prevention, Toys, Pet Odor candle, treats, dental care and more.
Starting bid
$150 value. Entrance for 2 and $50 gift certificate for Dee's Hangout
Starting bid
$350 value. Deep Sea fishing for 2 and tackle box with 32 mini booze bottles.
Starting bid
$200 value. Helo tour for 2 of Miracle Strip and $50 Dee's Hangout certificate
Starting bid
$350 value. Full day Pontoon rental and $50 certificate to Dee's Hangout
Starting bid
$700 value. Necklace, bracelet earrings and ring
Starting bid
$300 Value. 24 hr Golf Cart rental with a $25 gift card to 810 Billiards and Bowling & $25 to Deckhand Social.
Starting bid
$750 value. Includes 2 night stay at The Flamingo and $50 certificate to Flamingo Jo's
Starting bid
$500 value. 2 folding deck chairs
Starting bid
$175 value. J. Mattingly 1845 Distillery, created by Jeff Mattingly, a descendant of distilling pioneer John Graves Mattingly, is honoring military veterans with the release of two limited edition bourbons – 10th Mountain Division Small Batch Bourbon Whiskey and POW/MIA Small Batch Bourbon Whiskey. Both bourbons are limited editions. Only 310 bottles of each expression are made.
Starting bid
$275 value. Filled with Margarita fixings, beach gear and a Margaritaville clock so you can set it to 5 o'clock when ever you want!
Starting bid
$270 Value. 6 day passes
Starting bid
$270 Value. 6 day passes
Starting bid
$180 Value. 4 day passes
Starting bid
$180 Value 4 day passes
Starting bid
$300 value
Starting bid
$50 value. comes with a $15 Starbucks gift card
Starting bid
$300 value. Permit style. Blackout. Gray.
Starting bid
$350 value. Black and white etching 18 by 22
Starting bid
$750 value.
Starting bid
$450 value. to much contents to list. view saturday in oyster bar
Starting bid
$200 value.
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