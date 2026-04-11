Hosted by

Panama City Parrot Head Club Inc

About this event

Sales closed

Panama City Parrot Head Club Inc's Rendezvous Auction

Pick-up location

Sharkeys Oyster Bar

Hemisphere Dancer Picture item
Hemisphere Dancer Picture
$250

Starting bid

$500 value. With frame dimensions are 50 1/2 by 35 1/2 inches

Margaritaville Beach Cottage Resort 2 night stay item
Margaritaville Beach Cottage Resort 2 night stay
$500

Starting bid

$1500 value. This home features a charming one bedroom master, a sleeping loft with bunks and a private porch. Includes access to 2.5 acre oasis pool with adventure slides and a 425 ft lazy river, on site dining options and beach access across the street. max occupancy is 6 guests. some holiday weekend blackout dates. exp 12/31/2027

Duplin wine bottles 12 ct and 2 gift cards item
Duplin wine bottles 12 ct and 2 gift cards
$80

Starting bid

$230 value. A variety of 12 Duplin wines with a $25 gift cards to Big Easy and Longboards.

Tropical fish wall decor item
Tropical fish wall decor
$35

Starting bid

$100 value. 5 metal tropical fish wall decor with a $50 Margaritaville gift certificate for Pier Park PCB location.

Parrot Print item
Parrot Print
$30

Starting bid

Value $100. Dimensions are 18 1/2 in by 42 in.

Maytronics Echo Pool Cleaner item
Maytronics Echo Pool Cleaner
$300

Starting bid

$750 Value. Automated pool cleaner

Outlaw Slingshot rental certificate item
Outlaw Slingshot rental certificate
$100

Starting bid

$350 value. 24hr luxury sling shot

Dolphin Wall decor item
Dolphin Wall decor
$40

Starting bid

$100 value. Metal dolphin wall hanging with a $50 gift certificate to Margaritaville in Pier Park PCB

Island Time for 2 Sunset or Snorkel item
Island Time for 2 Sunset or Snorkel
$40

Starting bid

Value $150. Lagoon Pontoon for 2 Sunset or Snorkel with $50 Dock bar tab.

Outlaw Slingshot rental certificate item
Outlaw Slingshot rental certificate
$100

Starting bid

$350 value. 24hr luxury sling shot

Captain Anderson Dolphin Sightseeing item
Captain Anderson Dolphin Sightseeing
$80

Starting bid

$190 value. 4 people on a Dolphin Sightseeing Cruise and $50 gift certificate for J Michaels.

Captain Anderson Deep Sea fishing item
Captain Anderson Deep Sea fishing
$125

Starting bid

$250 value. Trip for 2 on 5 or 6 hr trip and $50 gift certificate for J Michaels

Taylor Swift Memorabilia Basket item
Taylor Swift Memorabilia Basket
$150

Starting bid

$350 Value. Framed Picture, Calendars, CD's phone case, video cd, sunglasses and more

Breeze Animal Hospital basket item
Breeze Animal Hospital basket
$200

Starting bid

Value $500. Basket includes Flea & Tick prevention, Toys, Pet Odor candle, treats, dental care and more.

Golf Cart Kingdom Cart rental item
Golf Cart Kingdom Cart rental
$125

Starting bid

$300 Value. 24 hr Golf Cart rental with a $25 gift card to 810 Billiards and Bowling & $25 to Deckhand Social.

Taylor Swift Memorabilia Basket item
Taylor Swift Memorabilia Basket
$100

Starting bid

$250 value. Calendars, CD's phone case, video cd, sunglasses and more

Breeze Animal Hospital basket item
Breeze Animal Hospital basket
$200

Starting bid

Value $500. Basket includes Flea & Tick prevention, Toys, Pet Odor candle, treats, dental care and more.

Ripleys Believe it or Not item
Ripleys Believe it or Not
$75

Starting bid

$150 value. Entrance for 2 and $50 gift certificate for Dee's Hangout

Deep sea fishing and Boozey tackle box item
Deep sea fishing and Boozey tackle box
$125

Starting bid

$350 value. Deep Sea fishing for 2 and tackle box with 32 mini booze bottles.

Panhandle Helicopter Academy item
Panhandle Helicopter Academy
$75

Starting bid

$200 value. Helo tour for 2 of Miracle Strip and $50 Dee's Hangout certificate

Lagoon Pontoon full day rental item
Lagoon Pontoon full day rental
$125

Starting bid

$350 value. Full day Pontoon rental and $50 certificate to Dee's Hangout

Shimmering Seas Jewelry item
Shimmering Seas Jewelry
$50

Starting bid

$700 value. Necklace, bracelet earrings and ring

Golf Cart Kingdom Cart rental item
Golf Cart Kingdom Cart rental
$125

Starting bid

$300 Value. 24 hr Golf Cart rental with a $25 gift card to 810 Billiards and Bowling & $25 to Deckhand Social.

Flamingo Basket item
Flamingo Basket
$300

Starting bid

$750 value. Includes 2 night stay at The Flamingo and $50 certificate to Flamingo Jo's

Panhandle Patio item
Panhandle Patio
$150

Starting bid

$500 value. 2 folding deck chairs

J Mattingly Burbon Whiskey 112 of 310 item
J Mattingly Burbon Whiskey 112 of 310
$120

Starting bid

$175 value. J. Mattingly 1845 Distillery, created by Jeff Mattingly, a descendant of distilling pioneer John Graves Mattingly, is honoring military veterans with the release of two limited edition bourbons – 10th Mountain Division Small Batch Bourbon Whiskey and POW/MIA Small Batch Bourbon Whiskey.  Both bourbons are limited editions. Only 310 bottles of each expression are made.

Tropical suitcase set item
Tropical suitcase set
$125

Starting bid

$275 value. Filled with Margarita fixings, beach gear and a Margaritaville clock so you can set it to 5 o'clock when ever you want!

Shipwreck Island Water Park item
Shipwreck Island Water Park
$100

Starting bid

$270 Value. 6 day passes

Shipwreck Island Water Park item
Shipwreck Island Water Park
$100

Starting bid

$270 Value. 6 day passes

Shipwreck Island Water Park item
Shipwreck Island Water Park
$100

Starting bid

$180 Value. 4 day passes

Shipwreck Island Water Park item
Shipwreck Island Water Park
$100

Starting bid

$180 Value 4 day passes

Parrot Sculpture item
Parrot Sculpture
$120

Starting bid

$300 value

Starfish Wall hanging item
Starfish Wall hanging
$25

Starting bid

$50 value. comes with a $15 Starbucks gift card

Costa Sunglasses item
Costa Sunglasses
$140

Starting bid

$300 value. Permit style. Blackout. Gray.

Hibiscus Margarita by Nancy Blauers item
Hibiscus Margarita by Nancy Blauers
$100

Starting bid

$350 value. Black and white etching 18 by 22

3 night stay southern vacation rentals item
3 night stay southern vacation rentals
$300

Starting bid

$750 value.

Dolphin chest item
Dolphin chest
$100

Starting bid

$450 value. to much contents to list. view saturday in oyster bar

1792 small batch Bourbon Basket item
1792 small batch Bourbon Basket
$60

Starting bid

$200 value.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!