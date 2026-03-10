Panama Tour Sales

Muster Time: 1100

Muster Location: Fleet Landing Area

Return Time: 1830





Tour Description:

Begin your journey at the iconic Panama Canal. From the viewing platforms at the Miraflores Locks Visitor Center, you can watch massive ships transit these world-famous locks. Much of the information previously found inside the visitor center has been moved to this outdoor area for your convenience. Your pre-purchased tickets allow you to skip the lines. Also included is the IMAX film, narrated by Morgan Freeman, which offers a historical recap of the Panama Canal. Please note that the museum remains closed for construction.

Next, explore the city's historic "Canal Zone." You will pass the former US army base, Fort Clayton, now transformed into the "City of Knowledge." Learn about the historic train and see the Albrook and Balboa neighborhoods. A stop for a photo of the Panama Canal Authority headquarters at the base of Cerro Ancon is also included.

After crossing the Bridge of the Americas for a spectacular viewpoint of the canal and bridge, you will head out to the islands along the Amador Causeway. Here, you'll find the best views of Panama's skyline and stop at the colorful PANAMA sign. The tour often includes a visit to the Smithsonian Tropical Research Institute’s Punta Culebra Nature Center (closed on Mondays, Tuesdays, and holidays).

The tour concludes with a walk through the streets of Casco Antiguo, a UNESCO World Heritage site. Immerse yourself in the dynamic history of Panama, admire the stunning architecture, hear tales of pirates and gold, and see crafts made by the indigenous people. A stop for lunch will be made during the tour; however, lunch is not included in the tour price.