Panama Tour Sales

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About this event
Muster Time: 1530
Muster Location: Cafe Tiempo - American Trade Hotel
End Time: 1830
Tour Description:
Discover the incredible flavors of Panama on a culinary walking tour through the city's historic district. An expert guide will make the city’s history come alive as you meet artisan coffee roasters, brew masters, fishermen, and friendly locals. You'll gain an insider's perspective on the best restaurants in town and get to know the streets like a local!
Important Information:
*This is a walking tour, and transportation to the starting point is not included. You are responsible for arriving at the designated meeting location on time.
Muster Time: 1100
Muster Location: Fleet Landing Area
Return Time: 1830
Tour Description:
Begin your journey at the iconic Panama Canal. From the viewing platforms at the Miraflores Locks Visitor Center, you can watch massive ships transit these world-famous locks. Much of the information previously found inside the visitor center has been moved to this outdoor area for your convenience. Your pre-purchased tickets allow you to skip the lines. Also included is the IMAX film, narrated by Morgan Freeman, which offers a historical recap of the Panama Canal. Please note that the museum remains closed for construction.
Next, explore the city's historic "Canal Zone." You will pass the former US army base, Fort Clayton, now transformed into the "City of Knowledge." Learn about the historic train and see the Albrook and Balboa neighborhoods. A stop for a photo of the Panama Canal Authority headquarters at the base of Cerro Ancon is also included.
After crossing the Bridge of the Americas for a spectacular viewpoint of the canal and bridge, you will head out to the islands along the Amador Causeway. Here, you'll find the best views of Panama's skyline and stop at the colorful PANAMA sign. The tour often includes a visit to the Smithsonian Tropical Research Institute’s Punta Culebra Nature Center (closed on Mondays, Tuesdays, and holidays).
The tour concludes with a walk through the streets of Casco Antiguo, a UNESCO World Heritage site. Immerse yourself in the dynamic history of Panama, admire the stunning architecture, hear tales of pirates and gold, and see crafts made by the indigenous people. A stop for lunch will be made during the tour; however, lunch is not included in the tour price.
Muster Time: 1030
Muster Location: Fleet Landing Area
Return Time: 1900
Tour Description:
This tour begins with a drive to Colón to visit the Panama Canal Expansion Visitor Center at the Agua Clara Locks. Here, you will see the new, larger set of locks completed in 2016 and the massive post-Panamax ships they accommodate.
Next, cross the new Atlantic Bridge and head into Chagres National Park to visit Fort San Lorenzo. This UNESCO World Heritage site, first built in the late 16th century, stands guard at the mouth of the Chagres River. The area is rich with wildlife, including monkeys, sloths, and various species of birds. Learn about the legacy of pirates, shipwrecks, and Spanish gold.
Before returning to Panama City, the tour stops for a meal at a marina located on the grounds of the historic US Fort Sherman. Enjoy the food and scenery while embracing a significant part of Panama's history. Lunch is not included.
Muster Time: 0830
Muster Location: Fleet Landing Area
Return Time: 1800
Tour Description:
Head to the hills to visit El Valle de Antón, a famous town located in the crater of an extinct volcano. Once home to the legendary Golden Frog, this unique valley is the second-largest inhabited volcano crater in the world.
Enjoy short walks to see pre-Columbian indigenous petroglyphs and waterfalls. The tour also includes a visit to a butterfly garden and Panama's most famous artisan market.
Lunch is not included in tour price.
Muster Time: 0930
Muster Location: Fleet Landing Area
Return Time: 1730
Tour Description:
Experience one of Panama's best-kept secrets with a day trip to the Caribbean. The destination is Portobelo, a UNESCO World Heritage site located along this beautiful coastline.
The adventure begins as you cross the Bay of Portobelo to a quiet beach where you can snorkel above the reef or wade in the crystal-clear water. A short boat trip takes you to a second snorkel site, a vibrant reef wall. The deep blue water creates a dramatic backdrop for the rich marine life. More advanced snorkelers can dive down to explore this underwater world, made famous by tales of pirates like Captain Morgan and Sir Francis Drake.
After your snorkeling adventures, you'll return to the mainland to rinse off and change before a meal by the sea. A tour of historic Portobelo is also included, where you can explore an old fort with its cannons still intact, visit the reopened customs house and museum, and see the famous Cristo Negro statue at the Iglesia de San Felipe. Lunch is not included in the tour price.
Muster Time: 1130
Muster Location: Fleet Landing Area
Return Time: 1600
Tour Description:
If you have half a day and a thirst for adventure, this is the tour for you! Head to the Caribbean side of Panama for some thrilling zip-line action. Upon arrival, you will be fitted with certified equipment and receive a thorough safety briefing. Then, get ready to fly high over the Panama rainforest with spectacular views of Lake Gatun below you. The course features seven different lines, including the fastest and the longest in Panama (over 700 meters
Important Information:
Closed toe shoes required.
250 lbs weight limit.
Muster Time: 0930
Muster Location: Fleet Landing Area
Return Time: 1800
Tour Description:
Visit the Embera Quera community on the Gatún River for a natural and cultural experience. You will be welcomed by the residents with traditional music and dance, learn about their culture, and enjoy the scenic beauty of the surrounding flora and fauna. This tour includes lunch.
Muster Time: 0900
Muster Location: Fleet Landing Area
Return Time: 1630
Tour Description:
This tour offers an unparalleled opportunity for wildlife viewing combined with a rich cultural experience.
Leaving the city, the journey takes you past the Pedro Miguel Locks and along the Panama Canal’s famous Culebra Cut. You will travel through a section of the Camino de Cruces National Park and into Soberania National Park, a renowned birding location full of diverse wildlife like monkeys, sloths, and even the Harpy Eagle. From the Gamboa Public Dock, a small boat will take you into the main channel of the Panama Canal for an up-close look at the giant ships. The eco-tour continues into Lake Gatun's hidden bays and "monkey island" in search of more wildlife.
After the boat tour, you will visit an authentic Embera indigenous village. Here, you can learn about the community's history, art, music, and dance. You have the option to take a short hike on rainforest trails to learn about native plants and their uses. Alternatively, you can relax in the village, browse the local crafts, and interact with the residents.
Important Information:
Lunch not included.
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