🥞🇺🇸 Veterans Pancake Breakfast 🇺🇸🥞





Join the Battlin’ Betties Tennessee Platoon for a morning of great food, fellowship, and community during the Vietnam Memorial Traveling Wall weekend.





📍 VFW Post 4641

215 Marshall Stuart Dr, Dickson, TN 37055

📅 Saturday, June 27

⏰ 8:00 AM – 10:00 AM or until supplies last





❤️ Veterans receive their first breakfast plate FREE

💲 Additional plates for Veterans and all other guests are just $5





Come enjoy pancakes, connect with fellow Veterans and community members, and spend time honoring those who served and sacrificed for our country.





Following breakfast, visitors are encouraged to experience the Vietnam Memorial Traveling Wall and take part in this special weekend of remembrance and healing. ❤️🤍💙