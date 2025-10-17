Friends of Vessels, Inc

Offered by

Friends of Vessels, Inc

About this shop

Pancake Breakfast 2026

Pancake Breakfast Pre-Order item
Pancake Breakfast Pre-Order
$10
Available until Mar 5

Each ticket comes with 2 Pancakes, sausage or tater tots, eggs, fruit, and a drink.


*Presale tickets are sold at a discounted price. This item will be available for purchase during the event at the regular price while supplies last.

Classic Mini Donuts Pre-Order item
Classic Mini Donuts Pre-Order
$4
Available until Mar 5

Rainbow Cone Classic Mini Donuts order comes with 6 mini donuts available in Classic Glazed or Cinnamon Sugar flavor.


*Presale tickets are sold at a discounted price. This item will be available for purchase during the event at the regular price while supplies last.

Specialty Mini Donuts Pre-Order item
Specialty Mini Donuts Pre-Order
$5
Available until Mar 5

Rainbow Cone Specialty Mini Donuts order comes with 6 mini donuts available in Vanilla Sprinkle or Cookies and Cream flavor.


*Presale tickets are sold at a discounted price. This item will be available for purchase during the event at the regular price while supplies last.

Smoothie item
Smoothie
$5
Available until Mar 3

Juice It Up! small smoothie available in two different flavors.


*This item will be available for purchase during the event while supplies last.

Bingo Card item
Bingo Card
$3
Available until Mar 5

One Bingo card. Multiple cards can be purchased. Bingo game will be run at the Pancake Breakfast at 9:15am!


*This item will be available for purchase during the event until 9am. Visit friendsofvessels.com/events/pancake-breakfast for the list of bingo prizes.

Add a donation for Friends of Vessels, Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!