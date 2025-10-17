Pancake Breakfast 2026

Offered by
Each ticket comes with 2 Pancakes, sausage or tater tots, eggs, fruit, and a drink.
*Presale tickets are sold at a discounted price. This item will be available for purchase during the event at the regular price while supplies last.
Rainbow Cone Classic Mini Donuts order comes with 6 mini donuts available in Classic Glazed or Cinnamon Sugar flavor.
Rainbow Cone Specialty Mini Donuts order comes with 6 mini donuts available in Vanilla Sprinkle or Cookies and Cream flavor.
Juice It Up! small smoothie available in two different flavors.
*This item will be available for purchase during the event while supplies last.
One Bingo card. Multiple cards can be purchased. Bingo game will be run at the Pancake Breakfast at 9:15am!
*This item will be available for purchase during the event until 9am. Visit friendsofvessels.com/events/pancake-breakfast for the list of bingo prizes.
