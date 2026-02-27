Pancake Breakfast

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About this event
Enjoy pancakes, sausages, milk, and juice, and coffee.
Bring the whole family for breakfast!
Your additional donation allows the PTO to offer tickets to families who would not otherwise be able to attend, as well as fund other PTO programs.
Your additional donation allows the PTO to offer tickets to families who would not otherwise be able to attend, as well as fund other PTO programs.
Enjoy pancakes, sausages, milk, and juice, and coffee.
Bring the whole family for breakfast
$
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