Pancake Breakfast

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Jonesville, VA 24263, USA
Enjoy a hearty helping of pancakes with your choice of bacon or sausage and a drink. Delivered free to local businesses in the Jonesville and Pennington Gap area with a $50 minimum order. For delivery below $50, a $5.00 fee will apply for delivery. Once you have paid, please fill out the order selection form here: https://forms.gle/EZ79XP47bxPxvNuP7
Each order helps us help our local youth. Enjoy!
If you are a business with an order below $50, please also add on this $5.00 ticket for delivery.
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