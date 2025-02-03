Pancake Breakfast Tickets

Short stack (3 pancakes) - Includes coffee (decaff and regular) and maple syrup.
Does not include juice, sausage, or bacon. Drinks available for purchase at the bar.
Short stack (3 pancakes) - Includes coffee (decaff and regular) and maple syrup.
Does not include juice, sausage, or bacon. Drinks available for purchase at the bar.
Children 12 & under ticket
$2
1 pancake. Includes maple syrup.
Does not include juice, sausage, or bacon. Drinks available for purchase at the bar.
1 pancake. Includes maple syrup.
Does not include juice, sausage, or bacon. Drinks available for purchase at the bar.
Add on - fruit cup
$3
If you are interested, please preorder
If you are interested, please preorder
Add on - Beyond sausage (plant based)
$3
1 Beyond plant-based Sausage Breakfast patty. If you are interested, please preorder
1 Beyond plant-based Sausage Breakfast patty. If you are interested, please preorder
Add on - Morning star bacon (plant based)
$3
2-3 strips of Morning Star plant-based bacon. If you are interested, please preorder.
2-3 strips of Morning Star plant-based bacon. If you are interested, please preorder.
Pay it forward (Please no donations after 3/27)
$6
Can’t attend? Donate a plate! One of our volunteers will drop off plates to first responders and give tickets to deserving families to attend the fundraiser for free! Please no donations after 3/27. We are making plans with local firefighter stations on Friday, and have to coordinate tickets with families before 3/30. ❤️ We just can’t handle coordinating more donations after 3/27.
Can’t attend? Donate a plate! One of our volunteers will drop off plates to first responders and give tickets to deserving families to attend the fundraiser for free! Please no donations after 3/27. We are making plans with local firefighter stations on Friday, and have to coordinate tickets with families before 3/30. ❤️ We just can’t handle coordinating more donations after 3/27.