Annual Pancake For A Cause Fundraising Event

Thank you for your support! While we understand you won't be able to join us for the Pancake Fundraiser, we truly appreciate your generosity. Your contribution plays a vital role in our mission to address homelessness, and we look forward to having you at our next event.



Stay connected with us on Facebook to keep up with upcoming events and to see the impact of your support in the community. Your commitment to making a difference is truly valued.



Thank you again, and we can't wait to have you with us in the future.