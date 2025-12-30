Annual Pancake For A Cause Fundraising Event

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About this event
Your attendance helps fund essential programs that provide housing stability and support for families in need. Bring your friends, family, and appetite for a morning filled with good food, great company, and an even greater cause!
Complimentary Tickets:2
Donation Level: $100
Recognition: Name/logo on event materials, social media shout-out + prominent logo placement at the event.
Complimentary Tickets:2
Donation Level: $250
- Recognition: Complimentary Tickets for 2
- Name/Logo on event material, newsletter and all social media platform.
- Social media shout out before and after event.
Reserved Tickets:4
Donation Level: $500.00
- Recognition: Reserved seating for 4 guests with signage at table,
- Logo placement on all social media platform, newsletter and website.
- Social media shout out before and after event.
VIP Reserved Tickets:4
Donation Level: $1000
- Recognition: VIP Reserved Seating for 4 guests with personalize signage at table.
- Logo placement on all social media platform, newsletter and website.
- Social media shout out before and after event.
- Opportunity to speak during the event ( 5 min segment)
Thank you for your support! While we understand you won't be able to join us for the Pancake Fundraiser, we truly appreciate your generosity. Your contribution plays a vital role in our mission to address homelessness, and we look forward to having you at our next event.
Stay connected with us on Facebook to keep up with upcoming events and to see the impact of your support in the community. Your commitment to making a difference is truly valued.
Thank you again, and we can't wait to have you with us in the future.
VIP Reserved Tickets:8
Donation Level: $5000
- Recognition: VIP Reserved Seating for 8 guests with personalize signage at table.
-Premier recognition across all social media platforms, newsletter features, and our website.
-Dedicated social media spotlight before and after the event highlighting your partnership and impact.
-Exclusive opportunity to address attendees with a 5 minute speaking segment during the program.
-Recognition as a key partner helping remove barriers and create an inclusive, dignity-centered experience for all.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!