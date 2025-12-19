Magnolia Rose Foundation

Magnolia Rose Foundation

🥞 Pancake Party at IHOP 2026

3006 College Dr

Baton Rouge, LA 70808, USA

Family 2 (1 Adult + 1 Child)
$2
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Great for a single parent attending with one child.

Family 3 (1 Adult + 2 Children)
$3
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

Ideal for single parents bringing two children.

Family 4 (1 Adult + 3 Children *max)
$4
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Perfect for single parents with a full crew of three kids.

Family 3+ (2 Adults + 1 Child)
$3
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

Best for two-parent households attending with one child.

Family 4+ (2 Adults + 2 Children)
$4
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

A balanced package for two parents and two kids.

Family 5+ (2 Adults + 3 Children)
$5
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

Great for bigger families with three children.

Family 6+ (2 Adults + 4 Kids *max)
$6
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Designed for large families of two parents and four kids.

General Admission (Ages 13+)
$1

This ticket is required for all attendees ages 13 and older who are not already included in a Family Package. Perfect for teenagers, extra adults (like grandparents, aunts, or uncles), or supporters attending without children.

Add a donation for Magnolia Rose Foundation

$

