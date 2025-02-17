Pancakes with Peter: A Breakfast with the Easter Bunny

Our Little Bunny Ticket is designed for our youngest guests (ages 2 and under) to enjoy a morning of Easter fun! This ticket includes: 🥞 Light Pancake Breakfast cooked by Chef Dominick Scalise 🐰 Meet & Greet with "Peter Cottontail" 📸 Professional Photo with the Easter Bunny (by Bob Critser of DSP Images) 🎁 Special Easter Gift for Each Child 🎨 Easter Crafts & Coloring Pages ✨ Tattoo Station & Fun Easter Games A perfect way for your little one to celebrate the joy of Easter with family and friends! 🌸🐣 At minimum, one (1) adult ticket must be purchased to also purchase Little Bunny tickets.

Our Little Bunny Ticket is designed for our youngest guests (ages 2 and under) to enjoy a morning of Easter fun! This ticket includes: 🥞 Light Pancake Breakfast cooked by Chef Dominick Scalise 🐰 Meet & Greet with "Peter Cottontail" 📸 Professional Photo with the Easter Bunny (by Bob Critser of DSP Images) 🎁 Special Easter Gift for Each Child 🎨 Easter Crafts & Coloring Pages ✨ Tattoo Station & Fun Easter Games A perfect way for your little one to celebrate the joy of Easter with family and friends! 🌸🐣 At minimum, one (1) adult ticket must be purchased to also purchase Little Bunny tickets.

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