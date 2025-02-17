St. Francis de Sales Early Childhood Learning Center

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St. Francis de Sales Early Childhood Learning Center

About this event

Pancakes with Peter: A Breakfast with the Easter Bunny

131 Mohawk St

Herkimer, NY 13350, USA

Big Bunny Ticket (ages 3 and up)
$10
Hop on over for a morning of Easter fun with our Big Bunny Ticket, perfect for adults and children ages 3 and up! This ticket includes: 🥞 Delicious Pancake Breakfast cooked by Chef Dominick Scalise 🐰 Meet & Greet with "Peter Cottontail" 📸 Professional Photo with the Easter Bunny (by Bob Critser of DSP Images) 🥚 Special Easter Gift for Each Child 🎨 Easter Crafts & Coloring Pages ✨ Tattoo Station & Fun Easter Games Join us for a magical celebration filled with smiles, laughter, and plenty of Easter joy! 🌸🐣
Little Bunny Ticket (ages 2 and under)
$5
Our Little Bunny Ticket is designed for our youngest guests (ages 2 and under) to enjoy a morning of Easter fun! This ticket includes: 🥞 Light Pancake Breakfast cooked by Chef Dominick Scalise 🐰 Meet & Greet with "Peter Cottontail" 📸 Professional Photo with the Easter Bunny (by Bob Critser of DSP Images) 🎁 Special Easter Gift for Each Child 🎨 Easter Crafts & Coloring Pages ✨ Tattoo Station & Fun Easter Games A perfect way for your little one to celebrate the joy of Easter with family and friends! 🌸🐣 At minimum, one (1) adult ticket must be purchased to also purchase Little Bunny tickets.
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