Pancakes with Peter: A Breakfast with the Easter Bunny

Hop on over for a morning of Easter fun with our Big Bunny Ticket, perfect for adults and children ages 3 and up! This ticket includes:
🥞 Delicious Pancake Breakfast cooked by Chef Dominick Scalise
🐰 Meet & Greet with "Peter Cottontail"
📸 Professional Photo with the Easter Bunny (by Bob Critser of DSP Images)
🥚 Special Easter Gift for Each Child
🎨 Easter Crafts & Coloring Pages
✨ Tattoo Station & Fun Easter Games
Join us for a magical celebration filled with smiles, laughter, and plenty of Easter joy! 🌸🐣
Hop on over for a morning of Easter fun with our Big Bunny Ticket, perfect for adults and children ages 3 and up! This ticket includes:
🥞 Delicious Pancake Breakfast cooked by Chef Dominick Scalise
🐰 Meet & Greet with "Peter Cottontail"
📸 Professional Photo with the Easter Bunny (by Bob Critser of DSP Images)
🥚 Special Easter Gift for Each Child
🎨 Easter Crafts & Coloring Pages
✨ Tattoo Station & Fun Easter Games
Join us for a magical celebration filled with smiles, laughter, and plenty of Easter joy! 🌸🐣
Little Bunny Ticket (ages 2 and under)
$5
Our Little Bunny Ticket is designed for our youngest guests (ages 2 and under) to enjoy a morning of Easter fun! This ticket includes:
🥞 Light Pancake Breakfast cooked by Chef Dominick Scalise
🐰 Meet & Greet with "Peter Cottontail"
📸 Professional Photo with the Easter Bunny (by Bob Critser of DSP Images)
🎁 Special Easter Gift for Each Child
🎨 Easter Crafts & Coloring Pages
✨ Tattoo Station & Fun Easter Games
A perfect way for your little one to celebrate the joy of Easter with family and friends! 🌸🐣
At minimum, one (1) adult ticket must be purchased to also purchase Little Bunny tickets.
Our Little Bunny Ticket is designed for our youngest guests (ages 2 and under) to enjoy a morning of Easter fun! This ticket includes:
🥞 Light Pancake Breakfast cooked by Chef Dominick Scalise
🐰 Meet & Greet with "Peter Cottontail"
📸 Professional Photo with the Easter Bunny (by Bob Critser of DSP Images)
🎁 Special Easter Gift for Each Child
🎨 Easter Crafts & Coloring Pages
✨ Tattoo Station & Fun Easter Games
A perfect way for your little one to celebrate the joy of Easter with family and friends! 🌸🐣
At minimum, one (1) adult ticket must be purchased to also purchase Little Bunny tickets.
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