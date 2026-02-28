Pancakes with Peter: Breakfast with the Easter Bunny

Hop on over for a morning of Easter fun with our Big Bunny Ticket, perfect for adults and children ages 3 and up! This ticket includes:



🥞 Delicious Pancake Breakfast cooked by Chef Dominick Scalise

🐰 Meet & Greet with "Peter Cottontail"

📸 Photo Op with the Easter Bunny

🥚 Special Easter Gift for Each Child

🎨 Easter Crafts & Coloring Pages

✨ Tattoo Station & Fun Easter Games



Join us for a magical celebration filled with smiles, laughter, and plenty of Easter joy! 🌸🐣





Please note: We joyfully prepare this meal for a large crowd; however, because items are made in a shared kitchen, we cannot ensure that any menu item is free of allergens.