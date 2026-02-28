Pancakes with Peter: Breakfast with the Easter Bunny

Hosted by
Hop on over for a morning of Easter fun with our Big Bunny Ticket, perfect for adults and children ages 3 and up! This ticket includes:
🥞 Delicious Pancake Breakfast cooked by Chef Dominick Scalise
🐰 Meet & Greet with "Peter Cottontail"
📸 Photo Op with the Easter Bunny
🥚 Special Easter Gift for Each Child
🎨 Easter Crafts & Coloring Pages
✨ Tattoo Station & Fun Easter Games
Join us for a magical celebration filled with smiles, laughter, and plenty of Easter joy! 🌸🐣
Please note: We joyfully prepare this meal for a large crowd; however, because items are made in a shared kitchen, we cannot ensure that any menu item is free of allergens.
Our Little Bunny Ticket is designed for our youngest guests (ages 2 and under) to enjoy a morning of Easter fun! This ticket includes:
🥞 Light Pancake Breakfast cooked by Chef Dominick Scalise
🐰 Meet & Greet with "Peter Cottontail"
📸 Photo Op
🎁 Special Easter Gift for Each Child
🎨 Easter Crafts & Coloring Pages
✨ Tattoo Station & Fun Easter Games
A perfect way for your little one to celebrate the joy of Easter with family and friends! 🌸🐣
At minimum, one (1) adult ticket must be purchased to also purchase Little Bunny tickets.
