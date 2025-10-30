Pancakes with Santa

St. Anna Church Hall

$10

9am Session
$10

This ticket gains you entry to the 9am session.

Each ticket includes:
- Photos with Santa (bring your camera!)

- A breakfast plate with pancakes and sausage

- Your choice of beverage (coffee, tea, water, or orange juice)



Please note that a donation to Zeffy is NOT required to purchase tickets

10am Session
$10

This ticket gains you entry to the 10am session.

11am Session
$10

This ticket gains you entry to the 11am session.

