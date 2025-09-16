Pancakes with Santa Snyder

3806 37th St

Snyder, TX 79549, USA

General admission
$5

Includes:

  • All-you-can-eat pancakes with Santa & Mrs. Claus
  • Souvenir ticket to the Polar Express
  • 1 ride on the Polar Express
  • Mrs. Claus’s Hot Chocolate Bar
  • Christmas Story-Time

Notes:

  • Entry fee is required for all attendees, adults and children.
  • Included in all Polar Express packages.
Kids' Fun Pass
$10

Unlimited access to holiday-themed activities and crafts for children:

  • Mrs. Claus’s Cookie Decorating
  • Rudolph’s Reindeer Food
  • Santa’s Workshop
  • Snowball Fight
  • And more activities may be added

Notes:

  • Each child must have a Kids’ Fun Pass to participate in activities.
  • Included in Polar Express packages as noted.
Build-a-Buddy + Stuff-a-Squishie
$25

Create your very own holiday friend! Choose one:

  • 16” unstuffed Build-A-Buddy or 12” unstuffed Squishmallow
  • Includes stuffing, heart insert, and birth certificate

Notes:

  • Perfect keepsake for children to take home.
  • Included in Polar Express packages as noted.

To view Buddies visit our website: https://scrc.churchcenter.com/pages/pancakes-with-santa

Package: Conductor's Trio
$40

Family of 3 Package

  • 3 admissions
  • 1 Kids’ Fun Pass (each holiday craft & unlimited activities)
  • 1 Build-A-Buddy / Stuff-a-Squishie

$5 savings compared to buying items separately


To view Buddies visit our website: https://scrc.churchcenter.com/pages/pancakes-with-santa

Package: First Class Family
$80
Family of 4

  • 4 admissions (all attendees)
  • 2 Kids’ Fun Passes (each holiday craft & unlimited activities)
  • 2 Build-A-Buddys / Stuff-a-Squishies

$10 savings compared to buying items separately


To view Buddies visit our website: https://scrc.churchcenter.com/pages/pancakes-with-santa

The Polar Express Group Package
$150
Group Package (6 people)

  • 6 admissions
  • 4 Kids’ Fun Passes
  • 4 Build-A-Buddys / Stuff-a-Squishies

$20 savings compared to buying items separately


To view Buddies visit our website: https://scrc.churchcenter.com/pages/pancakes-with-santa

