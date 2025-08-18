Hosted by

North Texas Association Of Medical Administrators

About this event

Panel Discussion

1401 Jones St

Fort Worth, TX 76102, USA

Ticket- Members Pricing
$20

MEMBERS ONLY PRICING.

Non-refundable. Grants access and entry to our panel discussion event.

Ticket- Non-Members Pricing
$30

NON-MEMBERS PRICING.

Non-refundable. Grants access and entry to our panel discussion event.

Ticket- STUDENT
Free

Student Ticket- FREE

Required to have a ticket to access the event

SPONSOR
$100

This is not a guarantee of sponsorship & your sponsorship will require approval prior to payment. If you are interested in sponsorship, please email [email protected] prior to payment to confirm spot.

SPONSOR HALF
$50

This is not a guarantee of sponsorship & your sponsorship will require approval prior to payment. If you are interested in sponsorship, please email [email protected] prior to payment to confirm spot.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!