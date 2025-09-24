Oregon Trail Community Foundation

Hosted by

Oregon Trail Community Foundation

About this event

Panhandle Frontier Finds

Nebraska Panhandle

NE, USA

$25

Includes the following in the Panhandle Frontier Finds Trail Guide:

  • Name and address of sale
  • Town and county
  • Driving directions (if rural)
  • Hours of operation
  • Description of sale items (up to 140 characters)
  • Vendor sign
  • Marketing promotion by PFF

Vendor Coordinators! Enter your discount code at checkout to upgrade to an enhanced listing for just $20! Indicate this on ENHANCED LISTING below.

ENHANCED LISTING
$45

Includes everything in the Standard Listing, plus:

  • Expanded sale description (up to 280 characters)
  • Enhanced visibility in PFF marketing

Vendor Coordinators! Enter your discount code at checkout to upgrade to an enhanced listing for just $20!

$1,500

Expedition — $1,500 (Limited to 4 sponsors)

  • “Presented by (Your Business)” on all marketing materials
  • Logo featured on the welcome page inside the PFF Trail Guide
  • Full-page ad in the PFF Shoppers Guide
  • Logo displayed on website, social media, and printed materials
  • Banner/signage opportunity at key information hubs
A premium opportunity for maximum visibility and recognition across all PFF promotions.
FRONTIER SPONSOR
$1,000
  • Logo in a prominent location inside the PFF Trail Guide
  • Half-page ad in the PFF Shoppers Guide
  • Logo featured on website, social media, and printed materials
Great for regional visibility and brand exposure before and during the event.
TRAIL SPONSER
$500
  • Quarter-page ad in the PFF Trail Guide
  • Logo featured on website and sponsor social media post
  • Business name listed in the PFF Shoppers Guide sponsor section
A strong way to support and be recognized by PFF shoppers and vendors.
PIONEER SPONSOR
$250
  • Business name listed in the sponsor section of the PFF Trail Guide
Perfect for small businesses or individuals wanting to show community support.
$200

Every shopper relies on the Panhandle Frontier Finds Trail Guide—it's their go-to source for maps, sale listings, and must-see stops. Advertising in the guide puts your business directly in their hands all weekend long. 


Size: 7.5" x 10"

Half Page Ad
$125

Every shopper relies on the Panhandle Frontier Finds Trail Guide—it's their go-to source for maps, sale listings, and must-see stops. Advertising in the guide puts your business directly in their hands all weekend long. 


size: 7.5" x 5"

Quarter Page Ad
$75

Every shopper relies on the Panhandle Frontier Finds Trail Guide—it's their go-to source for maps, sale listings, and must-see stops. Advertising in the guide puts your business directly in their hands all weekend long.


Size: 3.75" x 5"

Eighth Page ad
$50

Every shopper relies on the Panhandle Frontier Finds Trail Guide—it's their go-to source for maps, sale listings, and must-see stops. Advertising in the guide puts your business directly in their hands all weekend long. 


Size: 3.75" x 2.5"

$50

This license authorizes the creation and sale of official Panhandle Frontier Finds (PFF) merchandise and includes a complimentary 1/8-inch ad in the Panhandle Frontier Finds Trail Guide


Upon purchase, you will receive two follow-up emails:

  • From [email protected]: Official logo files, branding guidelines, and written authorization to begin production.
  • From [email protected]: Instructions for submitting your 1/8-inch Trail Guide ad.
