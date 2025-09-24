Hosted by
About this event
Includes the following in the Panhandle Frontier Finds Trail Guide:
Vendor Coordinators! Enter your discount code at checkout to upgrade to an enhanced listing for just $20! Indicate this on ENHANCED LISTING below.
Includes everything in the Standard Listing, plus:
Vendor Coordinators! Enter your discount code at checkout to upgrade to an enhanced listing for just $20!
Expedition — $1,500 (Limited to 4 sponsors)
A premium opportunity for maximum visibility and recognition across all PFF promotions.
Great for regional visibility and brand exposure before and during the event.
A strong way to support and be recognized by PFF shoppers and vendors.
Perfect for small businesses or individuals wanting to show community support.
Every shopper relies on the Panhandle Frontier Finds Trail Guide—it's their go-to source for maps, sale listings, and must-see stops. Advertising in the guide puts your business directly in their hands all weekend long.
Size: 7.5" x 10"
Every shopper relies on the Panhandle Frontier Finds Trail Guide—it's their go-to source for maps, sale listings, and must-see stops. Advertising in the guide puts your business directly in their hands all weekend long.
size: 7.5" x 5"
Every shopper relies on the Panhandle Frontier Finds Trail Guide—it's their go-to source for maps, sale listings, and must-see stops. Advertising in the guide puts your business directly in their hands all weekend long.
Size: 3.75" x 5"
Every shopper relies on the Panhandle Frontier Finds Trail Guide—it's their go-to source for maps, sale listings, and must-see stops. Advertising in the guide puts your business directly in their hands all weekend long.
Size: 3.75" x 2.5"
This license authorizes the creation and sale of official Panhandle Frontier Finds (PFF) merchandise and includes a complimentary 1/8-inch ad in the Panhandle Frontier Finds Trail Guide
Upon purchase, you will receive two follow-up emails:
[email protected]: Official logo files, branding guidelines, and written authorization to begin production.
[email protected]: Instructions for submitting your 1/8-inch Trail Guide ad.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!