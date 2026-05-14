Andrea Project Inc

Hosted by

Andrea Project Inc

About this event

Panhandle Youth Leadership Academy (PYAP)

3891 Plains Blvd

Amarillo, TX 79102, USA

PYAP Headliner Sponsorship
$5,000
Name & logo acknowledged as “Presenting Sponsor” on all aspects of the event, including signs, flyers, registration website, and social media advertisement. 10 minutes to present at Academy Tabling space at event to promote services to attendees
Empowerment Sponsor
$2,500
Name & logo listed on all online & printed promotional material Verbal Recognition at event Tabling space at event to promote services to attendees
Advocacy Sponsor
$1,000
Name & logo listed on all online & printed promotional material Verbal Recognition at event Tabling space at event to promote services to attendees
Program Sponsor
$500
Name & logo listed on all online & printed promotional material Tabling space at event to promote services to attendees
Community Sponsor
$100

Individuals wanting to help . Name & logo listed on all online.

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