Panhandle Youth Academy

Name & logo acknowledged as “Presenting Sponsor” on all aspects of the event, including signs, flyers, registration website, and social media advertisement. 10 minutes to present at Academy Tabling space at event to promote services to attendees

Name & logo acknowledged as “Presenting Sponsor” on all aspects of the event, including signs, flyers, registration website, and social media advertisement. 10 minutes to present at Academy Tabling space at event to promote services to attendees

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