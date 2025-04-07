Panhandle Youth Academy

Name & logo acknowledged as “Presenting Sponsor” on all aspects of the event, including signs, flyers, registration website, and social media advertisement.
10 minutes to present at Academy
Tabling space at event to promote services to attendees
Name & logo acknowledged as “Presenting Sponsor” on all aspects of the event, including signs, flyers, registration website, and social media advertisement.
10 minutes to present at Academy
Tabling space at event to promote services to attendees
Empowerment Sponsor
$2,500
Name & logo listed on all online & printed promotional material
Verbal Recognition at event
Tabling space at event to promote services to attendees
Name & logo listed on all online & printed promotional material
Verbal Recognition at event
Tabling space at event to promote services to attendees
Advocacy Sponsor
$1,000
Name & logo listed on all online & printed promotional material
Verbal Recognition at event
Tabling space at event to promote services to attendees
Name & logo listed on all online & printed promotional material
Verbal Recognition at event
Tabling space at event to promote services to attendees
Program Sponsor
$500
Name & logo listed on all online & printed promotional material
Tabling space at event to promote services to attendees
Name & logo listed on all online & printed promotional material
Tabling space at event to promote services to attendees
Community Sponsor
$100
Name & logo listed on all online & printed promotional material
Name & logo listed on all online & printed promotional material
Add a donation for Andrea Project Inc
$
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