Panhandle Youth Sports Corporation's Christmas Shop

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About this shop
Nothing beats live greens to put you and your home in the holiday spirit. Our Woodland Mailbox Swag has the elegant look and fresh scent that only the real thing can offer.
Mailbox Swag is finished with a festive tartan plaid bow.
Pick up location: Jeremiah's in the Publix shopping center Navarre
Time: 1 - 4pm
Date: Sun, 14 Dec
All of the elements of the Deluxe Pine Bough at 50% scale
Pick up location: Jeremiah's in the Publix shopping center Navarre
Time: 1 - 4pm
Date: Sun, 14 Dec
Homemade Treats
$
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