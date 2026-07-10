A group of people in orange shirts and hard hats pose in front of large red letters spelling "HOLLY" with a clear blue sky and trees in the background.
Tahoe Area Mountain Biking Association

Hosted by

Tahoe Area Mountain Biking Association

About this event

Panorama Trail Opening Party

4080 Lake Tahoe Blvd

South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150, USA

Opening Party (11am-3pm)
Free

Registration for the opening party celebration at Heavenly's gondola mid-station. THIS TICKET DOES NOT INCLUDE REGISTRATION FOR THE GROUP RIDE.

Group Ride (1:30pm)
Free

Registration for the group ride to the scenic viewpoint - please also register for the opening party if you plan to attend both. The ride will be a 3-mile out-and-back intermediate level mountain biking route along Panorama Trail. Class 1 e-bikes will be permitted on this ride.

Add a donation for Tahoe Area Mountain Biking Association

$

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