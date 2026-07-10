Panorama Trail Opening Party

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About this event
Registration for the opening party celebration at Heavenly's gondola mid-station. THIS TICKET DOES NOT INCLUDE REGISTRATION FOR THE GROUP RIDE.
Registration for the group ride to the scenic viewpoint - please also register for the opening party if you plan to attend both. The ride will be a 3-mile out-and-back intermediate level mountain biking route along Panorama Trail. Class 1 e-bikes will be permitted on this ride.
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