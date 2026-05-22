Prajna Fire Inc

Hosted by

Prajna Fire Inc

About this event

Panoramic Self Love

28 Lorien Rd

Questa, NM 87556, USA

BENEFACTOR: Beyond Value
$216

Your enhanced dana offering helps to support our teachers and fund the costs of this program, as well as contributing to the Prajna Fire scholarship fund for those unable to attend without financial assistance

SUPPORTER: Comparable Value
$108

Your enhanced dana offering helps to support our teachers and fund the costs of this program.

GIVER: Your Choice
Pay what you can

With gratitude to the Prajna Fire benefactors who make this possible. Feel free to add a donation in the amount of your choice below, or proceed to register at no cost to you.

Add a donation for Prajna Fire Inc

$

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