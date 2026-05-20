P.A.N.T. Partnership for Animals Needing Transition's Shop

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Ready to turn heads at the traffic light? Featuring a tipped-ear kitty silhouette alongside the best kind of math there is: 1 + 1 = 0.
It’s a fun, positive way to champion Trap-Neuter-Return and direct people to our website to learn more about how we help local community cats.
Grab yours for just $5 (shipping incl.) and help us drive real change!
Embrace the wild side! This spunky black cat proudly sports a left ear tip. With the message "Wild at Heart. Fixed from the Start.", it’s the ultimate way to celebrate our community's outdoor felines and the power of Trap-Neuter-Return while directing people to our website to learn more about how we help local community cats.
Perfect for your car, window, or laptop, this sticker shows the world that being wild at heart doesn't mean being left unprotected.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!