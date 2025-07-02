Panther Alumni Club of the Carolinas General Membership

A. Any person who has received a degree from Clark University, Clark College, Atlanta University and Clark Atlanta University shall be eligible to become a PACC member. B. Any person who completed at least one semester at the institutions stated above shall be eligible to become a member of PACC. C. Individuals who have not attended Clark Atlanta University or its predecessor institutions may be considered for membership as “Friends of the PACC.” Such individuals must receive prior approval from the Executive Board to be recognized as dues-paying members under this designation.

A. Any person who has received a degree from Clark University, Clark College, Atlanta University and Clark Atlanta University shall be eligible to become a PACC member. B. Any person who completed at least one semester at the institutions stated above shall be eligible to become a member of PACC. C. Individuals who have not attended Clark Atlanta University or its predecessor institutions may be considered for membership as “Friends of the PACC.” Such individuals must receive prior approval from the Executive Board to be recognized as dues-paying members under this designation.

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