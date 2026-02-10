This ticket gets you in the door to THE event of the year, including entertainment, an inflatable mic, and sunglasses. 100% of ticket proceeds benefit the LM Athletic Boosters in support of all middle school & high school athletics.





As an added bonus every ticket holder's name will automatically be entered for a chance to win The Panther Brunch Club raffle basket valued at $500.





🐾Putters will be offering a brunch menu along with their full regular menu, with food and beverages available for purchase