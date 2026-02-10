About this event
This ticket gets you in the door to THE event of the year, including entertainment, an inflatable mic, and sunglasses. 100% of ticket proceeds benefit the LM Athletic Boosters in support of all middle school & high school athletics.
As an added bonus every ticket holder's name will automatically be entered for a chance to win The Panther Brunch Club raffle basket valued at $500.
🐾Putters will be offering a brunch menu along with their full regular menu, with food and beverages available for purchase
Purchase your very own Panther Brunch Club apparel. Sales are only available for this item until February 17th.
Once you purchase we will reach out to you via email to ask about sizing.
You will get your item at the door the day of the event.
Purchase your very own Panther Brunch Club apparel. Sales are only available for this item until February 17th.
Once you purchase we will reach out to you via email to ask about sizing.
You will get your item at the door the day of the event.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!