Little Miami Local School District Primary School Parent Teacher Org

Hosted by

About this event

Panther Packs & MORE!

2nd Grade School Supplies
$32

Each Panther Pack will contain all the Teacher approved school supplies along with a few special Little Miami branded items.


All Panther Packs will also include our NEW LM Primary bag, our LM Panthers pencil case and a few fun stickers!

Note - color and brand of supplies may vary based on availability.

3rd Grade School Supplies
$36

Each Panther Pack will contain all the Teacher approved school supplies along with a few special Little Miami branded items.


All Panther Packs will also include our NEW LM Primary bag, our LM Panthers pencil case and a few fun stickers!

Note - color and brand of supplies may vary based on availability.

Donation - $5
$5

100% of this donation will go towards school supplies for kids in need throughout the year.

Donation - $10
$10

100% of this donation will go towards school supplies for kids in need throughout the year.

Donation - $25
$25

100% of this donation will go towards school supplies for kids in need throughout the year.

Donation - $35
$35

100% of this donation will go towards school supplies for kids in need throughout the year.

**NEW** LM Primary Panthers Pencil Case item
**NEW** LM Primary Panthers Pencil Case
$3

One standard 5" x 8" clear pencil case with our awesome panther branding. BPA & phthalate-free!


This is the same case that is included with all Panther Packs.

**NEW** LM Primary Drawstring Bags item
**NEW** LM Primary Drawstring Bags
$8

One of our brand new custom branded drawstring bags to show off your Panther Pride!


One of our brand new custom branded drawstring bags to show off your Panther Pride!

