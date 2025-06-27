Panther Packs & MORE!

Hosted by
Each Panther Pack will contain all the Teacher approved school supplies along with a few special Little Miami branded items.
All Panther Packs will also include our NEW LM Primary bag, our LM Panthers pencil case and a few fun stickers!
Note - color and brand of supplies may vary based on availability.
100% of this donation will go towards school supplies for kids in need throughout the year.
One standard 5" x 8" clear pencil case with our awesome panther branding. BPA & phthalate-free!
This is the same case that is included with all Panther Packs.
One of our brand new custom branded drawstring bags to show off your Panther Pride!
