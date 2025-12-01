Panther Partners - After School Classes - Winter/Spring

Anyone who saw the new Wicked movie knows the power of a good duet. Play Elphaba and Glinda, or any other iconic musical duo, in our brand new Duets class!





Taught by Ben Raanan, a working professional theater actor and singer, NYU graduate, and Music Director of CCMS’s musicals for the past 2 years, this class - which is usually taught in college theater programs - will teach your kids how to bring their on-stage chemistry to life.





Students will hone not just their acting skills, but their REacting skills when they have someone else on stage with them. They will learn to listen and be present on stage, how to draw energy and inspiration from their scene partner, and how to lock onto some killer harmonies. Students will work in pairs on various songs, some chosen by them, and some chosen by Ben to challenge them or show them new roles they hadn’t considered before.





*May require outside rehearsal time between scene partners*





Ben also offers private voice lessons to supplement this class, if students want even more time to work on their materials.

This is not a beginner class, so some experience and comfortability with singing and performing, especially with harmonies, is recommended.









15 Classes





Day and Time: Wednesdays 1:40-3:40pm (2 hours)

Location: Rm 2

Instructor: Ben Ranaan





Class Dates

Jan: 28

Feb: 4, 11, 18, 25

Mar: 4, 11, 18

April: 8, 15, 22

May: 6, 13, 20, 27