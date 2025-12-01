Panther Partners - After School Classes - Winter/Spring

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The Jazz Hands For Autism (JHFA) Afterschool Music Program at Culver City Middle School offers fun, beginner-friendly piano and rhythm classes designed to help students explore music, build confidence, and develop foundational musical skills. Guided by trained Jazz Hands instructors, students will learn through inclusive, engaging lessons that celebrate creativity and collaboration.
This class is eligible for SDP (Self Determination Program). If you plan to use an SDP, email [email protected] for a discount code.
Day/Time: Wednesday, 1:50-2:50
Location: Rm 121
8 Classes
April: 8, 15, 22, 29
May: 6, 13, 20, 27
Taught by Gaku Murata, a Los Angeles based session guitarist/bassist. He is an expert of string instruments like guitar, bass, and ukulele. The first half of this class is individual time. The instructor will spend time with each student to check their progress and will tailor homework to work on. The second half of the class is ensemble time. Each semester the instructor will ask the student in the class about what kind of music they like, and the instructor will choose 3~4 songs based on their interest. During the ensemble time the instructor will organize which students take which parts of the song. Based on the guidance the students will play the songs together and work together to have a successful concert at the end of the semester.
All levels and ages are welcome, from beginner to advanced, from playing for fun to a more formal teaching format. The instructor will tailor lessons to the group of students each semester. Please let him know what you want to learn.
Here are some examples of typical lesson content:
-How to play guitar, bass, and ukulele.
-Various styles of music (jazz, rock/pop, blues, funk)
-Soloing/Improvisation (scales, modes)
-Songwriting (basic harmony, arrangement)
-Reading (lead sheet, big band chart, single/double lines)
-Jazz harmony (advanced theory)
Please go to https://gakumusic.com/en/ to see his performances and his resume.
EACH STUDENT SHOULD HAVE THEIR OWN INSTRUMENT.
13 Classes
Day and Time: Mondays 2:45-3:45
Location: Rm 213
Instructor: Gaku Murata
Class Dates
January: 26
February: 2, 23
March: 2, 9, 16
April: 6, 13, 20, 27
May: 4, 11, 18
This after-school chess club is for beginner, intermediate, and advanced chess players who would like to improve their game or just have fun. Students who have never played will learn the rules to begin playing on day one. After that we will explore different openings and tactics students can use to improve their middle and end games. Each class will begin with a short lesson followed by time for students to play other club members. If you’ve never played chess before or if you’re a seasoned player, the after-school chess club has something for everyone and is a fun place to meet up with other students who share an interest in the game.
Price includes a $5 materials fee for the duration of the class.
16 WEEKS
Day and Time: Tuesdays 2:45 - 3:45pm
Location: Rm 133
Instructor: Dan Grime
Class Dates
Jan: 27
Feb: 3, 10, 17, 24
March: 2, 9, 16
April: 7, 14, 21, 28
May: 5, 12, 19, 26
Anyone who saw the new Wicked movie knows the power of a good duet. Play Elphaba and Glinda, or any other iconic musical duo, in our brand new Duets class!
Taught by Ben Raanan, a working professional theater actor and singer, NYU graduate, and Music Director of CCMS’s musicals for the past 2 years, this class - which is usually taught in college theater programs - will teach your kids how to bring their on-stage chemistry to life.
Students will hone not just their acting skills, but their REacting skills when they have someone else on stage with them. They will learn to listen and be present on stage, how to draw energy and inspiration from their scene partner, and how to lock onto some killer harmonies. Students will work in pairs on various songs, some chosen by them, and some chosen by Ben to challenge them or show them new roles they hadn’t considered before.
*May require outside rehearsal time between scene partners*
Ben also offers private voice lessons to supplement this class, if students want even more time to work on their materials.
This is not a beginner class, so some experience and comfortability with singing and performing, especially with harmonies, is recommended.
15 Classes
Day and Time: Wednesdays 1:40-3:40pm (2 hours)
Location: Rm 2
Instructor: Ben Ranaan
Class Dates
Jan: 28
Feb: 4, 11, 18, 25
Mar: 4, 11, 18
April: 8, 15, 22
May: 6, 13, 20, 27
Pop Stars eat food too, but what do they eat and what are their favorite foods? We have researched the foods that make these people's tummies very happy. For this session we will make the favorite foods some of today’s biggest pop stars.
16 Classes
Day/Time:Wednesdays 1:45-2:45
Room: SB-4
Instructor: Scott Davis - The Culinary Dude
Class Dates
Jan: 28
Feb: 4, 11, 18, 25
Mar: 4, 11, 18
April: 8, 15, 22, 29
May: 6, 13, 20, 27
Inventive Environments: Mixed Media and Clay
Inventive drawing and acrylic painting ranging from still-life scenes, landscapes, figure drawing (anime style and realistic), reclaimed materials, collage and other unique mark-making techniques. Clay vessels and mixed media sculpture will also be intertwined. All works will be connected to nature, and some will include organic materials. This class provides an exploration into a wide range of artistic media, while also guiding students towards developing their own artistic voices. The final class will culminate in an art show display and constructive critique of the works created throughout the program.
This will be a continuation of the work from Fall session, though you do not have to have taken the Fall session. This class is open to all.
Class Price includes $20 materials fee.
16 Classes
Day and Time: Wednesdays 1:40-3:10
Location: 321
Instructor: Trevor Coopersmith
Class Dates
Jan: 28
Feb: 4, 11, 18, 25
Mar: 4, 11, 18
April: 8, 15, 22, 29
May: 6, 13, 20, 27
Inventive Environments: Mixed Media and Clay
Inventive drawing and acrylic painting ranging from still-life scenes, landscapes, figure drawing (anime style and realistic), reclaimed materials, collage and other unique mark-making techniques. Clay vessels and mixed media sculpture will also be intertwined. All works will be connected to nature, and some will include organic materials. This class provides an exploration into a wide range of artistic media, while also guiding students towards developing their own artistic voices. The final class will culminate in an art show display and constructive critique of the works created throughout the program.
This will be a continuation of the work from Fall session, though you do not have to have taken the Fall session. This class is open to all.
Class Price includes $20 materials fee.
16 Classes
Day and Time: Wednesdays 1:40-3:10
Location: 321
Instructor: Trevor Coopersmith
Class Dates
16 Classes
Jan: 29
Feb: 5, 12, 19, 26
March: 5, 12, 19
April: 9, 16, 23, 30
May: 7, 14, 21, 28
The after-school chess club is for beginner, intermediate, and advanced chess players who would like to improve their game or just have fun. Students who have never played will learn the rules to begin playing on day one. After that we will explore different openings and tactics students can use to improve their middle and end games. Each class will begin with a short lesson followed by time for students to play other club members. If you’ve never played chess before or if you’re a seasoned player, the after-school chess club has something for everyone and is a fun place to meet up with other students who share an interest in the game.
Price includes a $5 materials fee for the duration of the class.
16 Classes
Day and Time: Thursdays 2:45 - 3:45pm
Location: Rm 133
Instructor: Dan Grime
Class Dates
Jan: 29
Feb: 5, 12, 19, 26
March: 5, 12, 19
April: 9, 16, 23, 30
May: 7, 14, 21, 28
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