Panther Playhouse Partners

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Panther Playhouse Partners

About this raffle

2026 Spaghetti Dinner Raffle Ticket Pre-Purchase

Mad Arts Museum - 4 passes
$2

Valid for 4 Admission to the Museum.

481 S Federal Hwy, Dania Beach, FL 33004

Contour Day Spa - Facial Gift Card
$2

Gift Certificate for a Refresher Facial $79 value

Shake Shack - $50 Gift Card
$2
Sweet Aloha - $50 Gift Card
$2
Florida Children's Theater - 2 Show tickets
$2
Crayola Experience - 2 tickets
$2
Gift Basket with wine by Plantation Acres Home Association
$2
Milky Moo - Plush Cow and 2 Shakes
$2
MODS Imax & Museum for 4 [A]
$2

Includes 4 Museum Admissions, 4 IMAX passes, 4 popcorns and $5 of MODS Money. Value at $170

MODS Imax & Museum for 4 [B]
$2

Includes 4 Museum Admissions, 4 IMAX passes, 4 popcorns and $5 of MODS Money. Value at $170



Paragon Theaters - 4 Passes + 4 Sm Popcorn
$2
Flanigan's - $20 Gift Card
$2

MULTIPLE CHANGES TO WIN!

Nee Dohs & Squishy Bear Pack
$2
Dillard's - $20 Gift Card
$2
GiftBasket.com - $25 Gift Card - TWO chances to win!
$2
Butterfly World Gift Card $65
$2
Cypress Golf $100 Gift Card
$2
Game of Axes of Boca Gift Card $100
$2
Adrienne Arscht - 2 Tickets to Smooth Jazz Syndicate
$2
Burton's $100 Gift Card
$2
Extreme Action Park Gift Card
$2

Play day for 2.

$25 arcade game card per guest


Beautiful Skincare Facial
$2

One Customized Facial $125 value

Theater Essentials Gift Basket
$2
Florida Aquarium - 4 Tickets
$2

4 General Admission Tickets

Miami Zoo - 4 passes
$2

TWO CHANCES TO WIN!!

WonderWorks Orlando
$2

2 All Access Tickets

Young At Art Muserm Package
$2

4 Guest Passes and an art basket

@Broward Mall

Paradox Museum - 4 Tickets
$2

2301 N Miami Ave Miami FL 33127

Handmade Bracelet Stack with matching Earrings
$2

Rock-n-Leather Handmade Jewelry -Cooper City

URBAN AIR PACKAGE
$2

4 Ultimate Passes

4 Bottle Waters

4 Urban Air Socks



Top Golf $50 Gift Card
$2
Little Hen $50 Gift Card
$2

English-inspired breakfast and brunch place in Weston

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