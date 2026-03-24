2026 Spaghetti Dinner Raffle Ticket Pre-Purchase

About this raffle
Gift Certificate for a Refresher Facial $79 value
Includes 4 Museum Admissions, 4 IMAX passes, 4 popcorns and $5 of MODS Money. Value at $170
Includes 4 Museum Admissions, 4 IMAX passes, 4 popcorns and $5 of MODS Money. Value at $170
MULTIPLE CHANGES TO WIN!
Play day for 2.
$25 arcade game card per guest
One Customized Facial $125 value
4 General Admission Tickets
TWO CHANCES TO WIN!!
2 All Access Tickets
4 Guest Passes and an art basket
@Broward Mall
2301 N Miami Ave Miami FL 33127
Rock-n-Leather Handmade Jewelry -Cooper City
4 Ultimate Passes
4 Bottle Waters
4 Urban Air Socks
English-inspired breakfast and brunch place in Weston
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!