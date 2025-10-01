Play As One

PAO Fall Fundraiser

301 E Grand Ave

Escondido, CA 92025, USA

Guest Ticket
$125

A single admission ticket for an elegant evening of dinner, dessert, live worship music, and impact.

Table Host (8 Guests)
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Reserve a full table for your guests and enjoy the evening together.

Event Sponsor
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Premier recognition across event media, digital displays, and stage mentions. Includes reserved sponsor table for eight guests, preferred seating.

Dinner Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Highlighted as the evening’s dinner partner with prominent recognition and stage mention. Includes reserved seating for 2 guests, preferred seating.

SAVE Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Support PAO’s Sports, Arts, Vocation, and Education programs with recognition from the stage. Includes reserved seating for two guests, preferred seating.

