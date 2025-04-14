Paonia Players 2025 Summer Camp

Musical Theatre Camp: Little Shop of Horrors kids cast
$200
Monday through Friday, June 9-13. 10 am - 2 pm.
Students will learn some staging, choreography and songs from the musical Little Shop of Horrors and will then participate as a member of the kids cast in our production, attending evening rehearsals the week of June 23 and committing to every performance: June 27, 28, 29 and July 3, 5 and 6.
