Paonia Players

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Paonia Players

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Paonia Players 2026 Summer Camps

ACTING: grades 5-8 item
ACTING: grades 5-8
$195

July 6-9, Monday through Thursday, 9 am - 3 pm . For students in grades 5-8. Taught by Willow Webb, a Paonia Players graduate who is currently studying theatre in New York. Willow brings his enthusiasm and talent for acting along with innovative approaches to theatre.

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ACTING: grades 3-5 item
ACTING: grades 3-5
$195

July 20-23 Monday through Thursday, 9 am - 3 pm. For students in grades 3-5. Taught by Willow Webb, a Paonia Players graduate who is currently studying theatre in New York. Willow brings his enthusiasm and talent for acting along with innovative approaches to theatre.

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Comedy: grades 5-9 item
Comedy: grades 5-9
$195

August 3-6 Monday through Thursday 9 am - 3 pm For students in grades 5-9. Paonia Players director, Merrily Talbott, loves to share her love and knowledge of comedy with young people. Comedy is an art form that can be taught. Naturally funny kids who love to laugh will learn how to focus their sense of humor to make comedy gold!

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Counselor In Training (C.I.T.) item
Counselor In Training (C.I.T.)
$50

For high school students, a way to participate, providing support to the camp teachers while practicing leadership skills and having fun! (includes a Paonia Players t-shirt) Prior approval is required. Email paoniaplayers@gmailcom to apply.

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