Papoose Club 2025 Holiday Bazaar Raffle

Hosted by
About this raffle
From the world renowned Sun Valley Resort's Challenger season pass. Experience unlimited skiing and riding all season long at Sun Valley and Snowbasin during the 2025–2026 winter with zero blackout dates. PLUS 2 Demo ski rental from PK's. Total Value $3489 www.papooseclub.org
Ticket bundle. 12 chances for $100 for one item. From the world renowned Sun Valley Resort's Challenger season pass. Experience unlimited skiing and riding all season long at Sun Valley and Snowbasin during the 2025–2026 winter with zero blackout dates. PLUS 2 Demo ski rental from PK's. Total Value $3489 www.papooseclub.org
Dinner for 2 at CK's Real Food (twice!), Despos Mexican with Altitude, Enoteca, Fiamma, Deng's Thai Cuisine and Sushi Bar, Ketchum Grill, La Cabanita Mex, Pioneer Saloon, Serva Peruvian Cuisine, Tundra Restaurant, Yoimi Sushi and Hibachi. Please see images and descriptions at www.papooseclub.org.
12 raffle tickets for Dinner for 2 at CK's Real Food (twice!), Despos Mexican with Altitude, Enoteca, Fiamma, Deng's Thai Cuisine and Sushi Bar, Ketchum Grill, La Cabanita Mex, Pioneer Saloon, Serva Peruvian Cuisine, Tundra Restaurant, Yoimi Sushi and Hibachi. Please see images and descriptions at www.papooseclub.org.
An exquisite picnic basket from Ketchum Kitchens ($300) and a $100 gift card, a $500 gift card from Atkinson's Market, 2 food gift baskets from Village Market ($200), Nourish Me $25 gift Card, Salted Sprig $50 gift card, Cafe Bigwood Bread $25 gift card, and 2 low lawn chairs from LL Green $60. See images and more details at www.papooseclub.org.
An exquisite picnic basket from Ketchum Kitchens ($300) and a $100 gift card, a $500 gift card from Atkinson's Market, 2 food gift baskets from Village Market ($200), Nourish Me $25 gift Card, Salted Sprig $50 gift card, Cafe Bigwood Bread $25 gift card, and 2 low lawn chairs from LL Green $60. See images and more details at www.papooseclub.org.
An assortment of meals, snacks and shopping opportunities throughout the day and throughout the Valley, Value $853 Details and photos at www.papoose Club.org
Shorty's Diner 2 X Breakfast for 2 $78 Country Cousin's $50
Tacos 208 $50 Maude's Coffee and Clothes $50
Power House Pub $75 Goldmine Thrift $50
Yoimi Sushi and Hibachi $50 Hailey Thrift $35
Cafe Della $25 Independent Goods $100
Grumpy's $50 The Attic Thrift $40
Capelet Consign $50
Moonshine $100
An assortment of meals, snacks and shopping opportunities throughout the day and throughout the Valley, Value $853 Details and photos at www.papoose Club.org
Shorty's Diner 2 X Breakfast for 2 $78 Country Cousin's $50
Tacos 208 $50 Maude's Coffee and Clothes $50
Power House Pub $75 Goldmine Thrift $50
Yoimi Sushi and Hibachi $50 Hailey Thrift $35
Cafe Della $25 Independent Goods $100
Grumpy's $50 The Attic Thrift $40
Capelet Consign $50
Moonshine $100
Limelight Ketchum sits at the epicenter of Idaho’s Wood River Valley, with five mountain ranges begging for tracks. Enjoy an overnight stay and savor the complimentary breakfast. www.papooseclub.org for images and more detailed descriptions.
Limelight Ketchum sits at the epicenter of Idaho’s Wood River Valley, with five mountain ranges begging for tracks. Enjoy an overnight stay and savor the complimentary breakfast. www.papooseclub.org for images and more detailed descriptions. This is a 12 ticket bundle.
Start with a one month Family membership at the Wood River YMCA $210, then a one day individual training there with personal trainer Carla Cote $100, then finish this journey with an individual visit for 7 consecutive days at Zenergy $400.
Start with a one month Family membership at the Wood River YMCA $210, then a one day individual training there with personal trainer Carla Cote $100, then finish this journey with an individual visit for 7 consecutive days at Zenergy $400.
Get out there and ski this season! 2 season passes to Rotarun for youth ($170), some apres ski meals at KB's ($50). Be dramatic, a membership to St. Thomas Playhouse Company B for 4th-6th grade, December 26, 27, 29, 30 ($425).
Total Value $645. More details and images at www.papooseclub.org.
12 Ticket bundle. Get out there and ski this season! 2 season passes to Rotarun for youth ($170), some apres ski meals at KB's ($50). Be dramatic, a membership to St. Thomas Playhouse Company B for 4th-6th grade, December 26, 27, 29, 30 ($425).
Total Value $645. More details and images at www.papooseclub.org.
This is a wonderful opportunity to explore your creative side.
Boulder Mountain Clayworks is offering you a class. $175
Knit + Needle has 2 classes one to learn to knit a scarf ($125) and the other to needlepoint a key chain fob ($125).
Quilting learners can have a great experience at the Sun Valley Fabric Granary. $50
Explore your inner artist with adult classes at Sun Valley Museum of Art. $100
Acrylic art supplies donated by a Papoose Member including paints, brushes, pens, and 2 pads of paper canvases $80.
Lastly, a book donated by Iconoclast, Go with the Flow Painting. $25
Total value $680
More details at www.papooseclub.org
This is a wonderful opportunity to explore your creative side.
Boulder Mountain Clayworks is offering you a class. $175
Knit + Needle has 2 classes one to learn to knit a scarf ($125) and the other to needlepoint a key chain fob ($125).
Quilting learners can have a great experience at the Sun Valley Fabric Granary. $50
Explore your inner artist with adult classes at Sun Valley Museum of Art. $100
Acrylic art supplies donated by a Papoose Member including paints, brushes, pens, and 2 pads of paper canvases $80.
Lastly, a book donated by Iconoclast, Go with the Flow Painting. $25
Total value $680
More details at www.papooseclub.org
You get to have 2 rounds of golf for four people at two area golf courses, Bigwood ($250) and Canyon Springs in Twin Falls ($200). Campion Ice Rink wants a family of four to come skate (2 Adult + 2 Kids) $80. Then the 4 of you can go to Merlins Magic Lantern (approx. $88) and dine at Grumpy's too ($50). Total Value $897 More details and images at www.papooseclub.org .
This option is for a bundle of 12 Tickets. You get to have 2 rounds of golf for four people at two area golf courses, Bigwood ($250) and Canyon Springs in Twin Falls ($200). Campion Ice Rink wants a family of four to come skate (2 Adult + 2 Kids) $80. Then the 4 of you can go to Merlins Magic Lantern (approx. $88) and dine at Grumpy's too ($50). Total Value $897 More details and images at www.papooseclub.org .
A personal fishing guide for a day, MAGICAL! Wade from Lost River Outfitters personally donated this, value $650. Chums will throw in some hats and glasses retainers ($60). Should be a perfect day! Value $710. www.papooseclub.com
A personal fishing guide for a day, MAGICAL! Wade from Lost River Outfitters personally donated this, value $650. Chums will throw in some hats and glasses retainers ($60). Should be a perfect day! Value $710. www.papooseclub.com
You have a choice of
1) 10 visits to Drop In at the Learning Cafe + two 30 min individual tutoring sessions and 20% off all other services.($200)
OR
2) A month (10 visits) of Forward Learning Scholars for Middle School ($100)
More information at www.papooseclub.org
Retired science teacher, Leslie Gushwa, 1998 San Diego County Teacher of the Year and coach for several California State and one International Science Fair winners will tutor you one on one. Subjects include all sciences (AP too!) , but excludes calculus based Physics. Four one hour sessions $400. 2 Talls Pizza for brain food $40, and a gift card $25 from Iconoclast Bookstore. Value $465 www.papooseclub.org
12 Ticket Bundle: Retired science teacher, Leslie Gushwa, 1998 San Diego County Teacher of the Year and coach for several California State and one International Science Fair winners will tutor you one on one. Subjects include all sciences (AP too!) , but excludes calculus based Physics. Four one hour sessions $400. 2 Talls Pizza for brain food $40, and a gift card $25 from Iconoclast Bookstore. Value $465 www.papooseclub.org
Sun Valley Garden Center Tree and wreath ($200), A childs book about a calf from Iconoclast ($19), a lot of toys from the Toy Store ($200), a very cool sweatshirt from Silvercreek Outfitters ($80), and a year of ice cream from Mountain High Creamery ($400). Keep them or gift them!! Valued at $899. More details at www.papooseclub.com
12 Ticket Bundle: Sun Valley Garden Center Tree and wreath ($200), A childs book about a calf from Iconoclast ($19), a lot of toys from the Toy Store ($200), a very cool sweatshirt from Silvercreek Outfitters ($80), and a year of ice cream from Mountain High Creamery ($400). Keep them or gift them!! Valued at $899. More details at www.papooseclub.com
A $100 dollar Gift Certificate to the Argyros starts your journey. Dine at the Cellar Pub ($50). Perhaps take in a movie or three at Merlins Magic Lantern, 6 passes (approx $132), and then another evening head to the Liberty Theater (not all productions, just the one's sponsored by the theater owners) $50. After the show you can head to Yoimi Sushi and Hibachi for some Sushi $50. Details at www.papoose.org Total Value $430.
12 Ticket Bundle
A $100 dollar Gift Certificate to the Argyros starts your journey. Dine at the Cellar Pub ($50). Perhaps take in a movie or three at Merlins Magic Lantern, 6 passes (approx $132), and then another evening head to the Liberty Theater (not all productions, just the one's sponsored by the theater owners) $100. After the show you can head to Yoimi Sushi and Hibachi for some Sushi $50. Details at www.papoose.org Total Value $430.
Pamper your pet(s). Four Paws is providing a free dog grooming (worth uo to $150 for a big dog), Thunder Paws has $25 of doggie merch for your baby, A custom pet sweater, dog or cat. You get to choose colors and pick a design ($50), Sun Valley Animal or Sawtooth Animal Center is providing 5 days of pet daycare $206 (no armadillos please), and for the aquatic pet lovers head over to 5B Aquarium and get $25 in fishy fun. Total Value $456
More details at www.papooseclub.org
Pamper your pet(s). Four Paws is providing a free dog grooming (worth uo to $150 for a big dog), Thunder Paws has $25 of doggie merch for your baby, A custom pet sweater, dog or cat. You get to choose colors and pick a design ($50), Sun Valley Animal or Sawtooth Animal Center is providing 5 days of pet daycare $206 (no armadillos please), and for the aquatic pet lovers head over to 5B Aquarium and get $25 in fishy fun. Total Value $456
More details at www.papooseclub.org
For the well dressed auto we have a Deluxe Weather Ceramic Coating at your place by Valley Prestige Auto Spa ($300). Feeling a bit out of sorts, get those tires aligned at Les Schwab ($125). Then let's keep things humming, Gil's Point S has donated two full service oil changes for US made autos (no trucks) ($240). And for the finishing touch, Moment Automotive is giving you a Gold detailing any size vehicle (range $190-$320). Total Value maximum $985.
This package is for you. Experince a bouquet of health, wellnes, and papmpering. Feathered Flip is offering Permanent Make-up by Ali ($200) and a haircut with Maiah ($65). Renew yourself with personal care products fro Valley Apothecary. Then a week (7 consecuti ve days)at Zenergy will make you feel wonderful ($420). Luke's Apothecary is providing a one month Wellness Program ($400) for lasting health. Treat yourself to flowers from Yellow House Florals ($75) and get your clothes cleaned at Premier Cleaners ($100).
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!