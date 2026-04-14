Pappy Van Winkle Pre-Sale Ticket With BONUS Raffle Ticket To Win Little Book Chapter 9: None for Granted

Your Pre-Sale Pappy Van Winkle 15 Year Bourbon Raffle Ticket entitles you to one chance of winning this exceptional bottle of bourbon. As a bonus for purchasing your ticket during the pre-sale period, you will receive a FREE raffle ticket to win a bottle of Little Book Chapter 9: None For Granted.





Little Book Chapter 9: "None For Granted" is the 2025 installment of the annual limited-edition whiskey series from the James B. Beam Distilling Co.. Created by eighth-generation Master Distiller Freddie Noe, this release is a tribute to the "foundational flavors" that shaped modern American whiskey—specifically brown sweets, vanilla, caramel, and big oak.





The winning raffle tickets will be drawn during Spirits of Giving on Thursday, June 4, 2026 at Charlie and Jake's Barbecue. The tickets will be drawn live on Facebook at approximately 8:30PM. You can watch the live drawing on the Melbourne Police Foundation Facebook page.



