Uplift Foundation

Hosted by

Uplift Foundation

About this event

PAR 4 - Irvin I. Miller Scholarship Drive

2800 Lakewood Dr

Phenix City, AL 36867, USA

Individual Golfer Registration
$125
  • 18 Holes of Golf
  • Cart
  • Lunch
  • On-Course Contests
  • Awards & Prizes
  • Great Raffles
High School Student Registration
$90

Eligibility Verification Required at Check-In
Students must present one of the following:

  • Current High School Student ID
  • State-issued ID or Driver's License and
  • A current report card, school schedule, or letter from the school verifying enrollment

Participants who cannot provide proof of current high school enrollment may be required to pay the difference to the standard registration rate of $125

4-Person Team Registration
$500

Register an entire foursome for the Par 4 Irvin I. Miller Scholarship Drive Golf Tournament.

Includes:

  • Four golfer registrations
  • 18 Holes of Golf
  • Cart
  • Lunch
  • On-Course Contests
  • Awards & Prizes
  • Great Raffles
Purple Sponsorship
$1,500

Support student scholarships while receiving premium event recognition.


Includes:

  • Four (4) Golfer Registrations
  • Sponsorship Banner Displayed at Event
  • Tee Signage at a Designated Tee Box
  • Recognition as a Purple Sponsor

After purchase, a tournament representative will contact you regarding your company logo, sponsorship recognition, and golfer information.

Gold Sponsorship
$1,000

Promote your business while supporting scholarships for deserving students.

Includes:

  • Two (2) Golfer Registrations
  • Sponsorship Banner Displayed at Event
  • Hole Signage at a Designated Golf Hole
  • Recognition as a Gold Sponsor

After purchase, a tournament representative will contact you regarding your company logo, sponsorship recognition, and golfer information.

Hole Sponsorship
$100

Support student scholarships while promoting your business, organization, or family name.


Includes:

  • Custom Sponsor Sign Displayed at a Designated Golf Hole
  • Recognition as a Hole Sponsor
  • Opportunity to Support the Uplift Foundation Scholarship Program

Your sponsorship helps provide educational opportunities for deserving students while increasing visibility for your business or organization throughout the tournament.


After purchase, a tournament representative will contact you regarding your company logo, sponsorship recognition, and golfer information.

Refreshment Sponsor 1
$250

Includes:

  • Sponsor recognition as the Official Refreshment Sponsor
  • Company logo displayed at refreshment and beverage stations
  • Recognition on tournament signage and event materials
  • Recognition during the awards presentation

What Could Be Sponsored?

  • Bottled water
  • Sports drinks
  • Soft drinks
  • Coffee station
  • Snack station
  • Ice and coolers
  • Breakfast items before tee-off

After purchase, a tournament representative will contact you regarding your company logo, sponsorship recognition, and golfer information.

Refreshment Sponsor 2
$250

Includes:

  • Sponsor recognition as the Official Refreshment Sponsor
  • Company logo displayed at refreshment and beverage stations
  • Recognition on tournament signage and event materials
  • Recognition during the awards presentation

What Could Be Sponsored?

  • Bottled water
  • Sports drinks
  • Soft drinks
  • Coffee station
  • Snack station
  • Ice and coolers
  • Breakfast items before tee-off

After purchase, a tournament representative will contact you regarding your company logo, sponsorship recognition, and golfer information.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!