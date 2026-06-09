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About this event
Eligibility Verification Required at Check-In
Students must present one of the following:
Participants who cannot provide proof of current high school enrollment may be required to pay the difference to the standard registration rate of $125
Register an entire foursome for the Par 4 Irvin I. Miller Scholarship Drive Golf Tournament.
Includes:
Support student scholarships while receiving premium event recognition.
Includes:
After purchase, a tournament representative will contact you regarding your company logo, sponsorship recognition, and golfer information.
Promote your business while supporting scholarships for deserving students.
Includes:
After purchase, a tournament representative will contact you regarding your company logo, sponsorship recognition, and golfer information.
Support student scholarships while promoting your business, organization, or family name.
Includes:
Your sponsorship helps provide educational opportunities for deserving students while increasing visibility for your business or organization throughout the tournament.
After purchase, a tournament representative will contact you regarding your company logo, sponsorship recognition, and golfer information.
Includes:
What Could Be Sponsored?
After purchase, a tournament representative will contact you regarding your company logo, sponsorship recognition, and golfer information.
Includes:
What Could Be Sponsored?
After purchase, a tournament representative will contact you regarding your company logo, sponsorship recognition, and golfer information.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!