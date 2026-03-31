Par for a Purpose (3rd Annual)

Sponsor the end of tournament dinner meal for the golfers and volunteers! Have your Company Name & Logo Sign featured at the Dinner Banquet for everyone to see all day long! Include Meal for your 4 some!

Sponsor the end of tournament dinner meal for the golfers and volunteers! Have your Company Name & Logo Sign featured at the Dinner Banquet for everyone to see all day long! Include Meal for your 4 some!

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