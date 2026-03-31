Par for a Purpose (3rd Annual)

“PRESENTED BY” Name/Logo on ALL Promotional Materials
Includes Entry of (3) teams of 4 golfers. ($1,200 value)
Hole Sponsor Sign on Tee Box.
A once in a lifetime opportunity! Opening Remarks at Dinner Banquet!
“PRESENTED BY” Name/Logo on ALL Promotional Materials
Includes Entry of (3) teams of 4 golfers. ($1,200 value)
Hole Sponsor Sign on Tee Box.
A once in a lifetime opportunity! Opening Remarks at Dinner Banquet!
Gold Sponsor: Live & Silent Auctions
$2,500
“PRESENTED BY” Name/Logo on ALL Promotional Materials Includes Entry of (2) teams of 4 golfers Hole Sponsor Sign on Tee Box. Special mentioned during both Live & Silent Auctions!
“PRESENTED BY” Name/Logo on ALL Promotional Materials Includes Entry of (2) teams of 4 golfers Hole Sponsor Sign on Tee Box. Special mentioned during both Live & Silent Auctions!
Silver Sponsor - Golf Carts
$1,500
Great advertising all day to every golfer on every
golf cart!
Includes Entry of (1) teams of 4 golfers!
Great Visibility all day long!
Great advertising all day to every golfer on every
golf cart!
Includes Entry of (1) teams of 4 golfers!
Great Visibility all day long!
Bronze Sponsor - Contest Golf Holes
$750
$750 each-- select your favorite:
Putting Green Contest,
Long Drive,
Gambling Par 3’s,
Longest Putt.
$750 each-- select your favorite:
Putting Green Contest,
Long Drive,
Gambling Par 3’s,
Longest Putt.
Tee Box Hole Sponsor
$250
Have your Company Name & Logo Sign On the Tee Box!
You can’t miss on this--everyone will see this sign!
Have your Company Name & Logo Sign On the Tee Box!
You can’t miss on this--everyone will see this sign!
Dinner Banquet Sponsor
$1,000
Sponsor the end of tournament dinner meal for the golfers and volunteers!
Have your Company Name & Logo Sign featured at the Dinner Banquet for everyone to see all day long!
Include Meal for your 4 some!
Sponsor the end of tournament dinner meal for the golfers and volunteers!
Have your Company Name & Logo Sign featured at the Dinner Banquet for everyone to see all day long!
Include Meal for your 4 some!
Continental Breakfast Sponsor
$500
Be the 1st sponsor sign seen for the day as you help everyone enjoy an array of Juices, coffee, Bagels w/cream cheese, and delicious donuts!
Be the 1st sponsor sign seen for the day as you help everyone enjoy an array of Juices, coffee, Bagels w/cream cheese, and delicious donuts!
Make a cash donation to help cover the cost of high caliber raffle prizes!
Make a cash donation to help cover the cost of high caliber raffle prizes!
Golf: 4 Member Team
$350
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Includes Buffet Breakfast, Golf + Cart, & Dinner Banquet: $
Limited to the first 144 golfers!
Includes Buffet Breakfast, Golf + Cart, & Dinner Banquet: $
Limited to the first 144 golfers!
Golf: Individual
$89
Includes Buffet Breakfast, Golf, Dinner Banquet: $89 per person.
Limited to the first 144 golfers!
Includes Buffet Breakfast, Golf, Dinner Banquet: $89 per person.
Limited to the first 144 golfers!
Dinner Banquet: Table of 8
$200
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Dinner Banquet, Live & Silent Auctions, Social Hour: Starts @ 1pm in the main clubhouse lower level Don’t miss the chance for fellowship & collaboration!
Dinner Banquet, Live & Silent Auctions, Social Hour: Starts @ 1pm in the main clubhouse lower level Don’t miss the chance for fellowship & collaboration!
Dinner Banquet: Individual
$35
Dinner Banquet, Live & Silent Auctions, Social Hour: Starts @ 1pm in the main clubhouse lower level Don’t miss the chance for fellowship & collaboration!
Dinner Banquet, Live & Silent Auctions, Social Hour: Starts @ 1pm in the main clubhouse lower level Don’t miss the chance for fellowship & collaboration!
Volunteer: Day of Event
Free
All volunteers are include breakfast and dinner. We need early morning people (7am--9am), golf course contest holes during the day (8am--1:30pm), and banquet helpers (12:30-3:30) or volunteer for the whole day.
All volunteers are include breakfast and dinner. We need early morning people (7am--9am), golf course contest holes during the day (8am--1:30pm), and banquet helpers (12:30-3:30) or volunteer for the whole day.
Add a donation for Garden Foundation
$
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