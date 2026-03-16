Par for Paws Golf Scramble 2026 - Apple Creek

About this event
Fee for a individual player on a team, each paying their own fee. 18 holes, golf cart for 2 team members, boxed lunch and steak supper included.
Make sure to note team name or other players names when checking out so can credit the right team.
Register a team of 4 to play - 18 hole, cart, boxed lunch and steak supper included
Make sure to note team/Sponsor name and other players names when checking out so can credit the right team.
Logo on a sign along the cart path, bottom of sign says " Loves Rescue Animals"
Send Logo to [email protected]
Interactive hole sponsor (sponsor attends and is assigned a hole to hang out at and can advertises/mingles/hand out swag) includes a sign on the course path at event
Team of 4 play and a cart path sign
Make sure to note team/Sponsor name and other players names when checking out so can credit the right team.
Send Logo to [email protected]
Interactive hole sponsor (sponsor attends and is assigned a hole to hang out at and can advertises/mingles/hand out swag) includes a team of 4 to play, name on ads leading up to event, sign on the course path at event
Buy the golfers a round of drinks, logo on all event advertising and special mention at start of the event and logo on drink ticket handed out
send logo to [email protected]
Secondary logo placement on all ads, banners, signs, sign at the event along the course path, logo on signage at check in and dinner, includes a team of 4 to play
Primary logo placement on all ads, banners, signs, sign at the event along the course path, logo on signage at check in and dinner, includes a team of 4 to play. Mention on all radio and tvs appearances by planning committee.
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