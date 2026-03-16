Pawsitive Advancement

Hosted by

Pawsitive Advancement

About this event

Par for Paws Golf Scramble 2026 - Apple Creek

8921 Co Hwy 10

Bismarck, ND 58501, USA

1 Player Fee Payment
$150

Fee for a individual player on a team, each paying their own fee. 18 holes, golf cart for 2 team members, boxed lunch and steak supper included.


Make sure to note team name or other players names when checking out so can credit the right team.

Team Registration (no sponsorship)
$600

Register a team of 4 to play - 18 hole, cart, boxed lunch and steak supper included


Make sure to note team/Sponsor name and other players names when checking out so can credit the right team.

Cart Path Sign Sponsor
$200

Logo on a sign along the cart path, bottom of sign says " Loves Rescue Animals"


Send Logo to [email protected]

Birdie Sponsor
$300

Interactive hole sponsor (sponsor attends and is assigned a hole to hang out at and can advertises/mingles/hand out swag) includes a sign on the course path at event

Eagle Sponsor
$800

Team of 4 play and a cart path sign


Make sure to note team/Sponsor name and other players names when checking out so can credit the right team.


Send Logo to [email protected]

Fairway Sponsor
$900

Interactive hole sponsor (sponsor attends and is assigned a hole to hang out at and can advertises/mingles/hand out swag) includes a team of 4 to play, name on ads leading up to event, sign on the course path at event

Drink Sponsor
$1,000

Buy the golfers a round of drinks, logo on all event advertising and special mention at start of the event and logo on drink ticket handed out


send logo to [email protected]

Masters Sponsor
$2,500

Secondary logo placement on all ads, banners, signs, sign at the event along the course path, logo on signage at check in and dinner, includes a team of 4 to play

Green Jacket Sponsor
$5,000

Primary logo placement on all ads, banners, signs, sign at the event along the course path, logo on signage at check in and dinner, includes a team of 4 to play. Mention on all radio and tvs appearances by planning committee.

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