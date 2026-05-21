Par-Tee for Robotics, a Charity Golf Outing for Red Thunder Robotics

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About this event
Your individual registration includes:
⛳ 18 holes of golf
🏌️ Cart rental
🍽 Lunch at the turn
🎯 Access to contests, games, and prizes
🤝 Networking and community fun
Your participation directly supports Red Thunder Robotics students by helping fund equipment, competition travel, outreach programs, and hands-on STEM opportunities for future innovators.
Your foursome registration includes:
⛳ 18 holes of golf for four players
🏌️ Cart rental
🍽 Lunch at the turn
🎯 Team access to contests, games, and prizes
🤝 A great day of golf, teamwork, and community support
Every registration helps provide students with robotics materials, competition opportunities, travel funding, and real-world STEM experiences that inspire the next generation of engineers and leaders.
Promote your business while supporting student robotics programs!
Hole Sponsors receive:
⛳ Custom signage displayed at one golf hole
📣 Recognition at the event and on event materials
🤝 Visibility among golfers, families, and community supporters
Your support helps fund robotics competitions, tools, outreach programs, and hands-on STEM learning opportunities for students.
Keep golfers refreshed while promoting your business throughout the course!
Beverage Cart Sponsor benefits include:
🥤 Exclusive sponsorship of the beverage cart during the outing
📣 Business logo displayed on the beverage cart signage
🤝 Recognition on event materials and social media
🎤 Special recognition during the event
This sponsorship helps support Red Thunder Robotics students through competitions, equipment, travel, and hands-on STEM opportunities.
Help fuel the fun as an official food sponsor for the outing!
Sponsor benefits include:
🍽 Recognition at the meal area
📣 Logo placement on event signage and promotional materials
🎤 Verbal recognition during the event
🤝 Excellent visibility with golfers and guests
Your support directly benefits Red Thunder Robotics students and STEM programming.
Support Red Thunder Robotics even if you can’t attend the outing!
Your donation helps provide students with robotics equipment, competition opportunities, travel funding, outreach programs, and hands-on STEM experiences that inspire future engineers and leaders.
Every contribution — big or small — makes a meaningful impact on our team and helps us continue building opportunities for students in our community.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!