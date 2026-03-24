Par-Tee Fore A Purpose Sponsorship Packages

Hosted by
About this event
Includes logo on 5x7 banner prominently displayed at entrance, Free event booth space by registration at the Country Club; Logo prominently displayed on back of event t-shirts
Includes cocktail napkins with your logo and PFAP logo, sign at the Bloody Bar, social media mentions, name on the back of event t-shirt.
Includes Par-Tee Cups that are placed in cart prior to shot gun. Cups will have company name and logo, social media mentions, and logo on back of t-shirts.
Includes Logo on the sleeve of t-shirt given to all golfers
Sign on beverage cart as it is driving around the front or the back 9 of the course during play. Also, logo on back of event t-shirts
Sign on beverage cart as it is driving around the front or the back 9 of the course during play. Also, logo on back of event t-shirts
Includes name of company/family sponsoring on Hole. Recognition on Golf program. If you choose to be at your hole during the event: you must make arrangements with us so that we can make sure we are complying with the Golf Course rules and regulations on giveaways.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!