Party for a Purpose

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Party for a Purpose

About this event

Par-Tee Fore A Purpose Sponsorship Packages

1209 Golf Course Rd

Monticello, MN 55362, USA

Survivor Sponsor
$2,500

Includes logo on 5x7 banner prominently displayed at entrance, Free event booth space by registration at the Country Club; Logo prominently displayed on back of event t-shirts 

Breakfast Bloody Bar Sponsor
$1,500

Includes cocktail napkins with your logo and PFAP logo, sign at the Bloody Bar, social media mentions, name on the back of event t-shirt. 

Par-Tee Cup Sponsor
$1,500

Includes Par-Tee Cups that are placed in cart prior to shot gun. Cups will have company name and logo, social media mentions, and logo on back of t-shirts. 

T-Shirt Sponsor
$750

Includes Logo on the sleeve of t-shirt given to all golfers

Beverage Cart Sponsor
$500

Sign on beverage cart as it is driving around the front or the back 9 of the course during play. Also, logo on back of event t-shirts 

Par-Tee Cart Sponsor
$300

Sign on beverage cart as it is driving around the front or the back 9 of the course during play. Also, logo on back of event t-shirts 

Fighter Sponsor
$300

Includes name of company/family sponsoring on Hole. Recognition on Golf program. If you choose to be at your hole during the event: you must make arrangements with us so that we can make sure we are complying with the Golf Course rules and regulations on giveaways. 

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