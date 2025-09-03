Par-Tee Open 2025

18 holes with cart, driving range, breakfast, lunch and entry to on-course games!
Support the kids by donating a silent auction or raffle item! Your name/logo will be displayed with the item at the event and on our website. Pickup and shipping options available on us. In-kind tax receipt provided.
On-course sponsorship sign with your logo or family name and recognition on the tournament website!
• 1 team (4 players total) + custom cart signage
• Logo on custom tournament glassware tee gift
• Custom-branded pin flag on hole #1
• XL size on-course sponsor sign
• Full page ad in tournament program
• Premium listing on tournament signage & promotional materials
• Option for sponsor tent & promo materials on hole of choice
• Opportunity to speak at opening announcements
• 1 team (4 players total) + custom cart signage
• Logo on custom tournament golf towels
• Custom-branded pin flag on hole #18
• XL size on-course sponsor sign
• Full page ad in tournament program
• Premium listing on tournament signage & promotional materials
• Option for sponsor tent & promo materials on hole of choice
• 1 team (4 players total) + custom cart signage
• Custom-branded pin flag on hole #9
• Custom-branded cup hole inserts on all 18 holes
• XL size on-course sponsor sign
• Full page ad in tournament program
• Premium listing on tournament signage & promotional materials
• Option for sponsor tent & promo materials on hole of choice
OR IN-KIND LIQUOR DONATION
• Putt for booze! You hit it, you win it! From Blanton's to Fireball kegs!
• XL size sponsor sign displayed on putting green contest
• Full page ad in tournament program
• Option for sponsor tent & promo materials at putting contest
Our most popular hole on the course!
• Logo on Air Cannon that launches a golf ball 300+ yards!
• XL size sponsor sign on Air Cannon hole
• Option for sponsor tent & promo materials at Air Cannon hole
• Full page ad in tournament program
• Sponsorship signs on lunch table & player table centerpieces
• Half page ad in tournament program
• On-course sponsorship sign
• Sponsorship signs on breakfast table & player table centerpieces
• Half page ad in tournament program
• On-course sponsorship sign
• Custom sponsor signs on beverage cart
• Full page ad in tournament program
• On-course sponsorship sign
• Logo displayed on contest hole
• Half page ad in tournament program
• Logo on contest prize bags
• XL size sponsor sign on contest hole
• Half page ad in tournament program
• Logo on contest prize bags
• XL size sponsor sign on contest hole
• Half page ad in tournament program
• Logo on contest prize bags
• XL size sponsor sign on contest hole
• Half page ad in tournament program
• Logo on contest prize bags
