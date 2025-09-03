Par-Tee Open 2025

2200 W Red Bird Ln

Dallas, TX 75232, USA

Golf Registration (per player)
$150

18 holes with cart, driving range, breakfast, lunch and entry to on-course games!

Auction or Raffle Item Donation
free

Support the kids by donating a silent auction or raffle item! Your name/logo will be displayed with the item at the event and on our website. Pickup and shipping options available on us. In-kind tax receipt provided.

Hole Sponsor
$200

On-course sponsorship sign with your logo or family name and recognition on the tournament website!

Title Sponsor
$10,000

• 1 team (4 players total) + custom cart signage

• Logo on custom tournament glassware tee gift

• Custom-branded pin flag on hole #1

• XL size on-course sponsor sign

• Full page ad in tournament program 

• Premium listing on tournament signage & promotional materials

• Option for sponsor tent & promo materials on hole of choice

• Opportunity to speak at opening announcements


Platinum Sponsorship
$5,000

• 1 team (4 players total) + custom cart signage

• Logo on custom tournament golf towels

• Custom-branded pin flag on hole #18

• XL size on-course sponsor sign

• Full page ad in tournament program

• Premium listing on tournament signage & promotional materials

• Option for sponsor tent & promo materials on hole of choice

Gold Sponsor
$3,000

• 1 team (4 players total) + custom cart signage

• Custom-branded pin flag on hole #9

• Custom-branded cup hole inserts on all 18 holes

• XL size on-course sponsor sign

• Full page ad in tournament program

• Premium listing on tournament signage & promotional materials

• Option for sponsor tent & promo materials on hole of choice

Putt-For-Booze Sponsor
$1,000

OR IN-KIND LIQUOR DONATION

• Putt for booze! You hit it, you win it! From Blanton's to Fireball kegs!

• XL size sponsor sign displayed on putting green contest

• Full page ad in tournament program

• Option for sponsor tent & promo materials at putting contest


Air Cannon Sponsor
$2,000

Our most popular hole on the course!

• Logo on Air Cannon that launches a golf ball 300+ yards!

• XL size sponsor sign on Air Cannon hole

• Option for sponsor tent & promo materials at Air Cannon hole

• Full page ad in tournament program


Lunch Sponsor
$1,000

• Sponsorship signs on lunch table & player table centerpieces

• Half page ad in tournament program

• ​On-course sponsorship sign

Breakfast Sponsor
$750

• Sponsorship signs on breakfast table & player table centerpieces

• Half page ad in tournament program

• ​On-course sponsorship sign

Beverage Cart Sponsor
$750

• ​Custom sponsor signs on beverage cart

• Full page ad in tournament program

• ​On-course sponsorship sign

Long Drive Sponsor
$500

• Logo displayed on contest hole 

• Half page ad in tournament program

• Logo on contest prize bags

Closest to the Pin Sponsor
$500

• XL size sponsor sign on contest hole

• Half page ad in tournament program

• Logo on contest prize bags

Straightest Drive Sponsor
$500

• XL size sponsor sign on contest hole

• Half page ad in tournament program

• Logo on contest prize bags

Longest Happy Gilmore Drive Hole
$600

• XL size sponsor sign on contest hole

• Half page ad in tournament program

• Logo on contest prize bags

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing